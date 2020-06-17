Coming together to discuss, not argue about, the Johnston statue

Almost 130 years ago, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston died from pneumonia after serving as an honorary pallbearer for the man who was his great adversary during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman.
The men had known each other before the war but became great friends after, and the elderly Johnston took part in the funeral procession even though it was conducted on a cold and rainy day out of respect for his friend.
Today, Johnston is a flashpoint for controversy in Dalton, where a statue of him has stood downtown for some 108 years. Statues of and monuments to historical figures have become a focal point around the world as protests have filled numerous cities following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, and there have been calls to have the Johnston statue taken down or relocated to a place considered "more appropriate."
On Tuesday, about a dozen people representing both sides of the issue came together to discuss the statue, its meaning to them, and the possibility of moving it, at Dalton's Mack Gaston Community Center. The discussion was organized by Tom Pinson.
"I just felt like this was something God called me to do," said Pinson. "We are all children of one God, and we all have to live on this Earth together."
The discussion was moderated by former Whitfield County NAACP president Antoine Simmons.
"We aren't going to come up with a solution tonight," he said. "But this is a chance to learn from one another and try to see each other's perspectives."
Dalton resident Savannah Thomas, who started a petition to have the Johnston statue moved, and Eros Hernandez, one of the organizers of a June 8 "March for Justice" in Dalton that included among its demands the relocation of the Johnston statue to a place deemed "more appropriate," said they did not want to tear down the statue.
Thomas said the statue needs to be in a location where "it can be placed in a historical context" and not "in the heart of the city."
Dalton resident David Belcher said at the start of Tuesday's meeting he thought the statue "should be left where it is at."
"I've lived here 70 years, and it was here before me," he said. "Everybody I talk to says it has been here so long, all of our lives, it needs to stay."
Belcher said after the meeting he was glad he attended.
"I thought they wanted to tear it down," he said. "I'm opposed to that. But I found out they want to relocate it. I'm not necessarily opposed to that."
During the meeting, it became clear that for some white residents the statue is primarily a historic landmark or a piece of nostalgia that doesn't necessarily symbolize anything.
But for black residents, it's something quite different.
"The statue to me represents the Old South, the way things used to be," said Pinson. "It represents keeping a certain people down, and I don't think it needs to be in downtown Dalton."
Current Whitfield County NAACP President Michael Kelley said he has heard people say that Johnston should be honored because "he saved Dalton" and kept Sherman from burning down Dalton as Sherman burned Atlanta.
"If you were an African American, he didn't save you," Kelley said. "He helped keep you in slavery."
Pinson said he plans to have at least one more meeting on the statue, bringing together different viewpoints and trying to find some consensus.
The Johnston statue stands on city property at the intersection of Crawford Street and Hamilton Street, but it is owned by a private group, the Dalton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The UDC said in a press release it is “ready and willing to consent to the relocation” of the statue if that is what the City Council decides. But the group says it does not have the funds to move the statue, so that would have to be done by the city or by others.
The board of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is interested in hosting the statue at the Huff House, which served as Johnston’s headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton, if the City Council decides to move the statue.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said commissioners have offered to the UDC to host the statue at the planned Rocky Face Ridge Park. The ridge is the site of numerous Civil War fortifications, and Grant Farm, at the foot of the ridge on Crow Valley Road, was the site of two Civil War skirmishes and was also the site of encampments of the Army of Tennessee.
Attorney Robert Jenkins, who is representing the UDC, has said UDC members believe the Huff House would be a more appropriate place for the statue.
Three City Council members —Tyree Goodlett, Annalee Harlan and Mayor David Pennington — have said the statue should be moved, and two others — Gary Crews and Derek Waugh — said they were amenable to the idea.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go that is dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after the June 8 march and has more than 7,700 members. During the past few days, some people have been standing guard over the statue for fear it may be vandalized.
The tone Monday during a City Council meeting where numerous people spoke about the statue was mostly civil, and the meeting ended with some people from both sides shaking hands.
