Commissioner advises use of telemedicine over in-person doctor visits

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urged Georgians who believe they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and/or are showing related symptoms to take advantage of the telemedicine options available to them from their health insurers instead of showing up in-person to emergency rooms or their doctor’s office.
“In order to help slow the spread of this virus and to better protect our health care professionals, I’m calling on any Georgians concerned they may have potentially contracted COVID-19 to first utilize their health insurer’s telemedicine platforms before showing up in-person to a medical facility,” said King. “This will allow doctors to more easily screen patients and either prescribe treatment for non-serious issues or schedule an additional in-person appointment if they believe COVID-19 may be involved.”
