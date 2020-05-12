Commissioner asks county officials to look at reopening ball fields

Whitfield County Commissioner Roger Crossen said Monday night during the commissioners meeting that he is getting calls asking when county ball fields might be opened up again for tournaments, including for softball.
County recreation facilities have been closed since March after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a public health emergency order to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). That order, scheduled to end on May 13, has since been extended to June 13.
Crossen asked if County Administrator Mark Gibson, County Attorney Robert Smalley and Parks and Recreation Director Brian Chastain could "look at the regulation" and see if they could find some way to allow tournaments to take place while still meeting the state's social distancing and safety guidelines.
"I'd just like for them to look into it," he said.
Gibson said he and Smalley "continually monitor" guidelines from the state and federal governments.
"They do change," he said.
Smalley said he had reached out to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia for guidance but had not yet heard back.
Both men said they will continue to keep commissioners updated on any changes in state or federal guidelines.
Gibson said that at this point there are no tournaments scheduled for county facilities because of the pandemic.
The county commissioners voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a request by Brookside Holdings to rezone from general agriculture to low-density, single-family residential 75 acres along the north right-of-way of Highway 2 near Prospect Road. The property is currently undeveloped, and the developer is looking to build a neighborhood of single-family homes with lot sizes averaging more than one acre.
• Approve a request by Kelly Putnam to rezone from general agricultural to single-family residential 6.04 acres at George Brock Road and Old Dixie Highway, Dalton.
• Approve a request by Gabriela Rubio to rezone from general commercial to rural residential .46 acres at 1409 Antioch Road, Dalton.
• Approve a $20,159.76 bid from Citisco of Duluth for a planetary mixer for the sheriff's office.
• Approve a package beer and wine license for Corner Mart at 1910 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton.
• Approve a package beer and wine license for Dixie's Food Mart, 2101 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton.
• Approve a package beer license for Paul's Place at 1318 Riverbend Road, Dalton.
Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
