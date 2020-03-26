Commissioner issues new directive to support hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King issued a directive to accident and health insurers and related organizations with the goal of reducing the administrative burden on Georgia’s hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our hospitals are ground zero during this unprecedented health challenge, so today’s directive is meant to help alleviate some of their non-essential administrative work and allow them to spend more time treating their patients,” said King. “I want to thank Georgia’s insurance industry for remaining critical partners throughout this entire process. They have consistently been responsive to the various directives coming out of this office and have shown a commitment to helping support all Georgia families during these trying times.”
The directive specifically calls on the industry to suspend preauthorization requirements for scheduled surgeries or admissions to hospitals, concurrent and retrospective review for inpatient hospital services, and preauthorization requirements for post-acute placements.
It also urges issuers to waive credentialing by location for payers and to pay claims as soon as possible. And it encourages third-party administrators licensed by the department to apply these temporary suspensions to their self-funded plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.