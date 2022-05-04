Candidates for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners disagreed Tuesday over how far county government should go to help spur economic development.
Barry Robbins, incumbent representative for District 1, and Darrel Long, who is in the pest control business, who are in the May 24 Republican Party primary for that district, and District 3 incumbent John Thomas took questions during a forum hosted by the League of Woman Voters of the Dalton Area at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Shane Day, who is challenging Thomas in the GOP primary, was absent. Organizers said he had a conflict.
Early voting is underway.
The candidates were asked about an April vote in which the current commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Dalton City Council and the Dalton Board of Education to provide tax increment financing to help fund a mixed-use development in the Hammond Creek area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive. The council and the school board unanimously approved the agreement.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen and Commissioners Robbins and Robby Staten voted to approve the agreement. Commissioners Greg Jones and Thomas voted against the deal.
The development is within a Dalton tax allocation district (TAD), which allows such tax funding. TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has created four. The others are the downtown business district, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area.
County voters rejected TADs that year and again in 2021, but under state law the county has the right to join in city TADs if commissioners believe that is in the public interest. The county participates in Dalton’s TADs around the Dalton Mall and covering the downtown business district, which were created in 2018.
The candidates were asked whether the commissioners should have joined the Hammond Creek deal given that county voters rejected TADs.
Robbins noted he has consistently supported such redevelopment powers, and he noted the voters of Dalton approved the use of TADs.
"This was something that the City Council and the school board supported," he said. "It's something that will bring us residential development, which we need, as well as retail and commercial development."
Thomas noted he voted against the deal as well as TAD financing for the Patterson Farm development in Varnell and expressed concern about exempting residential developments that could impose costs on schools from taxes, saying that would shift the burden to other taxpayers. But he said he could be open to the county taking part in the TAD on Market Street and West Walnut Avenue because that is commercial and retail property.
"I'm willing to look at that one and could be convinced," he said.
Long said he would have voted against the Hammond Creek agreement because county voters turned down TADs.
"I'm here to represent you," he said. "I'm not going to second guess you or act like I'm smarter than you."
Thomas and Long said they support moving commissioner elections back to countywide voting from district only. Robbins said he is open to the idea.
In 2018, county voters voted to move to district voting for commissioners by 67.45% to 32.55%. This is the first year that Districts 1 and 3 will be elected by district voting.
The audience of about 40 also heard from Joe Barnette, a retired educator, and Greg Williams, who is in inventory control, who are running for Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 in the Republican primary. Amber McMahan, a nurse practitioner who is also seeking that seat, was absent. That district is currently represented by Joseph Farmer, who is not seeking reelection.
Barnette said "the unique qualification that I would have to be a board member would be 33 years of active service as an educator." Barnette moved to Whitfield County in 1989 when he began teaching at Northwest Whitfield High School.
"I left Northwest High School to become assistant principal at North Whitfield Middle School for four years. I was the second principal at Beaverdale Elementary School. I moved to New Hope Middle School, then finished my career at Valley Point Middle School as principal."
Williams said he and his wife graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School.
"We have four children," he said. "My professional life has been spent in the private sector. I've been working for Expert Die in Antioch for more 20 years. I was a salesman there for 20, 22 years and then I was placed over inventory control."
Williams said he would like to boost high school education programs and bring agricultural education to the middle schools.
The audience also heard a presentation from officials from Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) referendum that is on the May 24 ballot. An ESPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county.
Dalton Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry said the five-year tax would be expected to collect up to $140 million. That would be split between the two school systems based on enrollment, with Dalton receiving 37.1% and Whitfield 63.9%.
Whitfield County Schools would use its money to place new turf on the football fields at its three high schools and to make some of its older elementary schools Americans with Disabilities Act compliant as well as for roof repairs and new heating and air conditioning at several schools.
A list of proposed projects for ESPLOST VI can be found at https://www.wcsga.net/ESPLOST.
Dalton Public Schools would use its money for, among other things, renovations at Park Creek School, Roan School and Westwood School.
A list of Dalton Public Schools' ESPLOST projects can be found at www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/esplost.
