Commissioner shares resources for Georgians losing health coverage

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King issued a bulletin with information on the resources available for health insurance coverage for Georgians who lose their jobs and subsequent coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“During these uncertain times, a number of businesses across our state are unfortunately being forced to temporarily close their doors and lay off their employees,” said King. “This bulletin is meant to help inform any Georgian who already has or may in the future lose their jobs on the various state and federal health insurance options available to them.”
These options include COBRA continuation coverage for those previously covered by group health plans maintained by private sector employers with at least 20 employees or by state and local governments, a special enrollment period for coverage on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Exchange, along with temporary state-sponsored coverage provided by a little-known State Continuation Law.
For Georgians whose health insurance is not employee-sponsored, King had previously directed health insurers in the state not to cancel policies for non-payment until further notice.
