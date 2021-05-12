The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Monday accepted several bids and contracts for work at Riverbend Park, which is being built off the South Bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Commissioners voted 3-0 to accept:
• A $3.04 million bid from Gameday Construction of Trussville, Alabama, for all “sidewalks, fence, field construction for turf, scoreboard installation” and other work at the park.
• A $1.34 million agreement with Shaw Sports Turf to install turf on four baseball/softball fields and one soccer field at the park.
• A $29,144 bid from Electro-Mech of Wrightsville for four baseball scoreboards and one soccer scoreboard.
Board member Greg Jones was absent and Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Board members also voted 3-0 to:
• Accept a $657,591 bid from Bartow Paving for improvements at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Maple Grove Road, including adding a left-turn lane on Maple Grove Road and a right-turn lane on Cleveland Highway and installing a traffic signal. That project is to be funded by the 2007 SPLOST.
• Accept a $32,000 agreement with Southeastern Engineering for engineering services for the emergency repair of Head Road in Rocky Face, which had a slope collapse during recent heavy rains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.