Commissioners accept bids for new Animal Shelter building, vehicle purchases

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to:
• Accept a $923,576 bid from Ten-8 Fire and Safety Equipment of Forsyth for two pumper trucks for the Whitfield County Fire Department. They will be funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
• Accept a $69,314.80 bid from Interceptor Public Safety Products of Forsyth for emergency sights and sirens for 10 Ford F-250 trucks for the Whitfield County Fire Department. The purchase will be paid for with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
• Accept a $168,455 bid from Crown Service Contractors of Flowery Branch for an 1,800-square-foot building for the Animal Shelter. It will be funded from the 2020 SPLOST. The building will be adjacent to the existing building on Gillespie Drive and will include a holding and quarantine area for animals that are potentially sick or dangerous. The shelter currently does not have such an area.
• Accept a $57,994 bid from Ford of Dalton for two Explorer SUVs, one for the district attorney's office and one for the county Engineering Department.
• Accept a $57,994 bid from Ford of Dalton for two Explorer SUVs for the county Engineering Department.
• Accept a $30,791 bid from Ford of Dalton for a F-250 crew cab pickup truck for the Public Works Department.
• Accept a $28,997 bid from Ford of Dalton for an Explorer SUV for the county building inspector.
The commissioners recognized Jillian Ownbey, who works for the sheriff's office, as the county's Employee of the Month for September.
Commissioner Roger Crossen was in the hospital after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and board Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
