Commissioners approve farm winery law, agree to look at ways to attract and retain employees

Farm wineries, which both make and sell wines and grow the fruits and berries used to make the wines, are now legal in Whitfield County.
The county Board of Commissioners voted Monday 3-0 to approve a law allowing farm wineries. Commissioner Robby Staten was absent, and Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Farm wineries are common in Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties. At least one local businessman is looking to start the first farm winery in Whitfield County.
Commissioners also held the first reading of an ordinance that would require people applying for an alcohol beverage license to be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and a resident of Whitfield County for at least 30 days. The requirement to be a resident of Whitfield County can be waived if the applicant appoints someone who is a resident of the county to be responsible for any matters related to the license.
“We have to make sure that we can get a hold of these people for legal reasons, for liability or if there's a violation of the alcohol ordinance or other legal issues," said Jensen.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance at their Monday, Nov. 8, meeting.
Commissioners also approved:
• A $188,852 contract with Clean Heating and Air of Dalton to identity and remove mold and other environmental hazards from fire stations one through six.
• A $98,700 contract with Clean Heating and Air to install new heating and air conditioning systems in fire stations one through six. The systems will have enhanced filtration and ultraviolet light to remove and destroy airborne pathogens from the air.
Both contracts will be funded from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) money.
• Authorize Jensen and Human Resources Director Jackie Carlo to apply for $1,000 bonuses for all county firefighters and sheriff's deputies. Gov. Brian Kemp announced in September that the state will use $100 million of its ARP funds to provide bonuses to first responders.
That vote also authorized Jensen and Carlo to explore changes to the county's prescription drug program to make it more attractive to employees as well as to look at lowering the retirement age for county employees covered by the pension plan. Employees can currently retire at age 60 with 25 years of employment with the county or at 65 if they have fewer than 25 years. In 2020, commissioners allowed firefighters and sheriff's deputies covered by the pension plan to retire at age 55 with 25 years of employment with the county.
Commissioners closed the pension plan to new employees in February 2016. Employees hired after that are covered by a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(k).
Jensen said lowering the retirement age might help the county keep employees in their 40s and 50s.
"You might say why do you want to talk about early retirement if you are worried about people leaving," said Jensen. "But what I've found by managing people is that you can't hold a gun to their head. Telling people they can't get retirement until they are 65 doesn't make them stay. If we lower it to 55, that makes it a lot more attractive to people and might make them say 'I've just got a few more years. I can keep working for the county and then retire.'"
