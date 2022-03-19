Cheers filled the Wink Theatre Wednesday night after the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a law more clearly defining what is adequate care of pets that are kept outside. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only to break a tie.
Commissioners had a first reading of the new law at their February meeting. At that time, Jensen said: “We want to use this proposed ordinance to help educate people about proper care when keeping their animals outside. It is not about writing tickets or telling people what to do with their pets.”
On Wednesday, Jensen said there was only a minor change to the ordinance since the first reading “so it was clear this applies to domestic animals like dogs, cats. It does not apply to livestock in a pasture, for example.”
One change was to the definition of adequate shelter.
The law previously read:
- “Adequate shelter generally shall consist of four walls, a roof, a floor and an opening of adequate size, based upon the size of the animal. Alternatively, metal or plastic drums may constitute adequate shelter. Such shelter shall be elevated not less than four inches above the ground to prevent the intrusion of water.”
The new law changed that to:
- “Adequate shelter shall mean a protective covering appropriate to the domesticated animal, providing sufficient space to keep and maintain the domesticated animal in good health and free from pain and suffering. Such shelter shall be relatively clean, dry and designed to withstand expected weather conditions. Bedding material within such structure shall be provided during colder temperatures and adequate ventilation during warmer temperatures. Taking into account the age, size and condition of the domesticated animal, such shelter shall be of sufficient size to allow the domesticated animal to stand, turn around, lie down and enter and exit the structure comfortably.“If constructed of wood or similar materials, such shelter shall be raised not less than two (2) inches from the ground to avoid rot and water infiltration. Adequate shelter shall include consideration of the number of animals living on the property.”
The law formerly read:
- “Adequate food and water shall mean food and water which is sufficient in amount and appropriate for the particular type of animal to prevent starvation, dehydration or a significant risk to the animal’s health from a lack of food or water.”
The new law changed that to:
- “Adequate food and water shall mean unspoiled food and fresh water, which are in sufficient quantity and otherwise appropriate to the particular domesticated animal to maintain good health and hydration. Such food and water shall be placed within containers that are clean and otherwise free from contaminants or debris and shall be secured or weighted so as to prevent unintended spillage to the extent practicable.”
Before approving the law, commissioners changed a three-month education period to 60 days. Jensen explained that does not mean the new law won’t be enforced for 60 days. Rather, he said for the next 60 days animal control officers won’t cite someone for a first offense but will give them a warning and a chance to correct the problem. If the problem isn’t corrected, that person will be cited.
