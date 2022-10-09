The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Thursday to approve new service delivery strategy agreements with the city governments in the county.
Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The service delivery strategy agreements spell out which services each government provides and is aimed at avoiding duplication of services. State law says these agreements must be updated every 10 years. The cities must now approve them.
The previous agreements are 39 agreements, covering areas ranging from ambulance service to zoning.
“Some of them were years old, really out of date,” Jensen said. “So, all of those got updated, consolidated down to 26 agreements.”
One change covers the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. It is currently jointly funded by the county and the city of Dalton and operated by the city of Dalton. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, it will be funded and operated solely by the county.
In addition, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker:
• The county will provide a $200,000 cash payment annually for Dalton’s paving program.
• Dalton’s annual payment to the county to provide stormwater management and soil erosion services will be reduced from $175,000 to $87,500.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to apply for a Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant that is being funded by the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The maximum award is $1.5 million. The grant would fund the salary and benefits required to fill law enforcement positions that existed on Jan. 27, 2020, but were unfilled on March 3, 2021.
The grant would not fund new positions. If the county receives the grant, the funding would start in 2023. The grant requires no local matching funds.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve another $5,000 for the Animal Shelter for fuel.
“We do spend a good bit of money on fuel because we do not kill animals,” said Jensen.
He said the shelter drives dogs and cats to animal welfare groups for adoption.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a request by the commissioners to rezone 24.71 acres at 1531 Beaverdale Road to general agriculture from rural residential to bring its use as a farm into compliance with zoning.
The property was incorrectly zoned several years ago. Since it was not the owner’s fault, the commissioners requested the rezoning so the owner would not need to pay any fees to correct the issue.
• Approve a request by RW Sales to rezone 2.62 acres at the corner of Dawnville Road and Brooker Road to high-density residential from low-density, single-family residential to develop a 43-unit apartment building on the property.
• Deny a request by Doyle Gazaway to rezone 4.38 acres on Stadium Way near Cohutta to neighborhood commercial from general agriculture. According to staff analysis, the request followed a determination by code enforcement that the property was being illegally used as an auto detail and body repair shop.
After business was concluded, during public comments, some audience members expressed concern about election security and asked the commissioners to look at ways to improve the security of local elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.