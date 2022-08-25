Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 11:54 am
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners millage rate public hearing scheduled for tonight at 6 and the special called meeting to approve the millage rate scheduled for Friday at noon have been canceled.
The meetings will be rescheduled.
