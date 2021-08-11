NOI

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a special called meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the fifth floor large conference room of the Wells Fargo building, 201 S. Hamilton St. After convening in open session, commissioners will go into executive session, which will be closed to the public, to interview a candidate for the county manager position.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you