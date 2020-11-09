Commissioners refuse to recommend or mandate masks as Whitfield's COVID-19 cases surge

Despite pleas from local doctors and the CEOs of six regional hospitals, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Monday night refused to recommend or mandate wearing masks in public to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) — even as two commissioners currently have the virus.
Whitfield County has a "small window of opportunity" to keep COVID-19 cases from overwhelming the local healthcare system and masks would be key to that, Dr. Pablo Perez told commissioners. Perez noted that studies have shown that the spread of COVID-19 between two people can be reduced by as much as 75% when both are wearing masks.
Whitfield County has had 6,175 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 789 cases reported in the past two weeks as of Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Whitfield County is one of three of Georgia's 159 counties currently in the red on the state's county-by-county report, meaning cases here are surging. There have been 67 deaths attributed to the virus in Whitfield County.
In Georgia, there have been 374,181 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,223 deaths attributed to the virus.
Monday's meeting was held virtually due to a COVID-19 outbreak among commissioners.
Two commissioners — Roger Crossen and Barry Robbins — currently have COVID-19. Crossen remains hospitalized in intensive care. Robbins is currently quarantined and said he has no symptoms. Board Chairman Lynn Laughter is also quarantined after her husband, attorney Ben Laughter, tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.
On the commissioners' agenda was a letter signed the CEOs of six hospitals in the region, including Hamilton Medical Center CEO Jeff Myers and the heads of Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, asking them to mandate "masking in public places for every resident above the age of 12" to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 as well as a resolution to mandate masks.
But when Laughter called for a motion on that resolution, none of the other commissioners acted. When it became apparent none of them would make a motion, Laughter asked if any of them would make a motion to recommend that people wear masks, calling it "the least we can do." Laughter has long supported a mask mandate for Whitfield County.
Commissioner Harold Brooker made a motion that commissioners recommend that Whitfield County residents wear masks in public.
Laughter then called for a second but neither Jones nor Robbins seconded the motion.
After confirming with County Attorney Robert Smalley that she could second Brooker's motion, Laughter seconded the motion and called for a vote.
That motion failed 2-1, with Jones and Robbins voting against it. Laughter typically votes only to break ties.
Jones and Robbins did not explain their votes during the meeting.
"I just don't think we should recommend masks if we don't wear them ourselves," Jones said after the meeting.
Jones said he wears a mask only if a business he is in requires it.
Robbins did not immediately return a telephone message after the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Robbins said that despite his own diagnosis and the hospitalization of Crossen he opposes a mask mandate.
"I believe in personal responsibility," he said. "But I also believe that if a store wants to require masks it should be able to and that the people shopping in those stores should wear them."
At an August meeting to discuss a possible mask mandate, Laughter was the only commissioner to support the idea. During the public comments section of Monday's meeting, a viewer asked Laughter why this was coming up again. She noted that commissioners discussed a mandate in August but never formally voted on the proposal.
In a letter sent to commissioners last week, the CEOs of five hospitals in the Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia area wrote: "COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again. While cases have not reached the high levels experienced in July, they are advancing at a rapid rate. Should this trend continue, we are in danger of experiencing bed capacity issues across our regions. We need beds and available staff in our hospitals not only to care for COVID positive patients, but to care for those experiencing heart attacks, strokes, injuries and all other kinds of issues that typically require a stay in the hospital.”
In a statement Monday, Hamilton Health Care System CEO Jeff Myers, one of the signatories of that letter said: "We are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 throughout the region, and these numbers are likely to rise further as we enter the holiday season. It is extremely important that everyone continue to follow all safety guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks/face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Also, now more than ever, it is extremely important to get your annual flu shot."
Dr. Zachary Taylor, director of the North Georgia Health District which includes Whitfield County, also affirmed the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in a statement Monday afternoon.
"This is especially true for persons who are infected but are asymptomatic or have not yet developed symptoms, are unaware of their infection and are still going out in public," he said. "Masks, combined with social distancing, are also effective in preventing infection if there is exposure. Together, mask wearing and social distancing in public places are the most successful strategy in reducing transmission in our community. We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing in public places, including shopping venues, workplaces, schools, restaurants, and other locations."
• In other business, commissioners voted 3-0 to renew the contract of County Administrator Mark Gibson through Dec. 31, 2024. Gibson will receive $119,883 annually, the same as under his current contract, which expires on Dec. 31. Gibson has been county administrator since Feb. 2, 2011.
