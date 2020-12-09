Commissioners want little increased spending apart from pay increase

Saying "We don't know what 2021 is going to bring," Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Harold Brooker on Monday asked county staff to come back with a 2021 budget proposal that includes no additional spending other than the 3% pay increase for county employees and some items outside their control such as health insurance cost increases.
"We can't continue going up, up and up," he said during a public hearing on the 2021 budget.
Board Chairman Lynn Laughter warned against just taking the 2020 budget and holding it constant except for certain items.
"Years are different from one year to the next," she said. "Things are different. Inflation is different. You might have one department that might actually want to decrease its budget. You might have another department that has a valid reason for increasing it. I hope we don't say 'Let's go with last year's budget.'"
Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins also expressed support for holding spending flat except for the pay increase and items outside the commissioners' control, and it appears that is the budget they will discuss at their next public hearing, which is scheduled for their Monday, Dec. 14, meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed. The commissioners are expected to vote on the budget at that meeting.
Commissioners spent most of the 42-minute public hearing discussing a proposed 2021 budget that calls for $51 million in general fund spending, up from $49.4 million this year. That's down from a $54.6 million "wish list" budget posted on the county website and advertised in the newspaper.
The 3% across-the-board pay increase for county employees that commissioners approved in July is projected to cost some $760,000 in 2021, accounting for almost half of the spending increase.
County Administrator Mark Gibson said "there isn't necessarily a main driver" for the rest of the increase.
The budget proposal commissioners discussed Monday would hold the county's maintenance and operations property tax rate steady at 8.312 mills. Commissioners cut the tax rate by .5 mills this year, down from 8.812 mills in 2019.
"We are only about 30% of (Whitfield County) taxes, and we are the only authority that cut taxes this year," said Brooker.
