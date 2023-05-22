Dalton Public Schools says the community bus stops put in place as a result of a bus strike will continue until the end of the school year this Friday.
In a statement sent home to families, the school system said, “While the bus strike has been resolved, both Dalton Public Schools and First Student do not feel they can consistently provide service to all of our regular routes. Therefore, we will continue to offer the community bus stops for transportation for students through the end of the school year on Friday, May 26.”
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1212-Chattanooga school bus workers in Dalton voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement with First Student to end the strike on Friday, the union said. First Student is a contractor for Dalton Public Schools.
Dalton Public Schools set up the bus stops to help it better serve students with a more limited number of drivers.
The school system had said, “The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.”
A current list of bus stops is available on the Dalton Public Schools website (daltonpublicschools.com).
