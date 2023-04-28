Today
• The Learning Tree Elementary School holds a walkathon at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park at 8 a.m. to raise money to refurbish its athletic field. A project is underway to reshape, drain and sod the field behind the school. The field will be used for social events, softball, flag football and soccer. The Learning Tree is a pre-k through eighth-grade school run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. For more information, contact Principal Twila Brown at twbrown@learningtreeschool.org or visit www.learningtreeschool.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Georgia Cities Week is an annual celebration of the great work cities across the state do to positively impact the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This year, the city of Dalton celebrates the occasion with a free concert in Burr Park downtown. At least three food trucks will be on hand so visitors can enjoy lunch outside with the music. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton band The Buckner Brothers perform at the celebration.
Saturday
• The Bill Gregory Health Care Classic features 10K, 5K and 2K timed races starting and ending at the Bradley Wellness Center. Registration for the races is open on Live4ItCommunity.org. Registration from through race day is $35 per participant. Only pre-registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. For more information on the race, visit the website at Live4ItCommunity.org or Facebook page @Live4ItJourney.
• A Baby Dash 5K fun run/walk is at Haig Mill Lake Park to benefit the Women’s Enrichment Center. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk will start at 9. The event is billed as a Community Baby Shower, and people are encouraged to bring baby items to restock the Baby Boutique at the center. More information about the center can be found at https://www.wecnorthga.org or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA or by calling (706) 278-1050.
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole-in-one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event includes an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day.
