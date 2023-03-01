Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Dalton’s Georgia Legal Services attorneys give a special presentation and updates that relates to older adults at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ statewide field representatives host mobile office hours for constituents in local communities. On this day Luke Hetland, North Georgia field director, is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP to Hetland at Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov. For more information on the field representative program, visit https://ltgov.georgia.gov/constituent-services/statewide-field-representatives.
Thursday
• The Dalton Flower Show committee meets at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to join the committee and help with this year’s flower show is welcome. The Flower Show is May 4-6 at the Mack Gaston Community Center. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
Friday
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a Gallery Opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its 60th Annual Student Arts Expo. March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild and the Expo is a big part of the celebration. All public, private and homeschool pre-k-12 students in Whitfield and Murray counties and Dalton are invited to exhibit their art. The Expo includes Art Together collaborative classroom projects submitted by pre-k-12 classes. The Guild will also award the Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts to a local high school senior. The recipient and runners-up will have their work exhibited. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Saturday
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date, April 1 and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the
