Free tax help
• The AARP Foundation, along with locally trained volunteers, is offering free in-person tax assistance through its Tax-Aide program. You can make appointments now at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments through April 14; call (706) 620-0203 for an appointment.) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments April 15; call (706) 397-7053 for an appointment). Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return. AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse commissioners meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St.
Monday-Thursday
• The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is held. The sale begins Monday at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The sale continues Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out. Purchases may be made with cash or check. The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community while giving horticulture students real-world experience and an opportunity to display their work. All proceeds benefit the horticulture program at GNTC. Prices are all 10-inch hanging baskets $12 each, all 6-inch pots $5 each, Kimberly ferns $10 each, all four packs $5 each and all flats $32 each. The sale is at the greenhouses across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building.
Tuesday
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) holds a Career Fair for GNTC students and graduates and others from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. More than 30 employers will have representatives in attendance. For more information, contact Career Services via email to careerservices@gntc.edu.
• Church Women United invite the women of the community to come and help make a difference at a reorganizational meeting at 11 a.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. This year's theme is: "Living a legacy of love: Doing God’s work," based on Acts 20:35. Please feel free to send a representative or a committee from your group. You may RSVP to RBJackson74@gmail.com or call or text (706) 483-7203. For more information, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.
• In preparation for the Dalton Flower Show in May, free flower arranging workshops are offered to children and adults at the Whitfield County Senior Center, 302 Cappes St. Instructors Jeane Jones and Joanne Lewis lead the workshop for adults at 2:30 p.m. followed by the youth workshop at 3. For more information, contact Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or (706) 264-7461 or the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The Dalton Flower Show is open to the public on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Horticulture entries are taken on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. and floral design/arrangements are taken on Friday, May 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Double L Restaurant at 449 Industrial Blvd. in Ellijay.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Executive Board of Trustees has a called meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton offers a Culinary Arts class titled “For Peeps Sake" from 6 to 9 p.m. Feeling "BAAAD" about Easter cuisine? Learn how to elevate your menu without the “sheep” thrills. You’ll be so stuffed it’s not even "bunny" and you will leave with the confidence to serve "EGGcellent" fare to dye for. The class is for ages 18 and up. The cost is $70 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• The City Park School school council meets in the conference room at 11:30 a.m.
• The Salvation Army telethon to raise funds to send children to summer camp is from 7 to 9 p.m on WDNN. Call (706) 278-3966 or visit 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to make your donation early. To donate online, visit the Donate to Dalton Youth Camp Campaign (salvationarmygeorgia.org).
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Gallery Opening and Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event spotlights sculpture with International Sculpture Day and the Guild's Spring For The Arts event on Saturday, April 29. Gallery FIVE20 features Chris Beck. Gallery ONE1 features Rial Rye. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
