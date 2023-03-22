Free tax help
• The AARP Foundation, along with locally trained volunteers, is offering free in-person tax assistance through its Tax-Aide program. You can make appointments now at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments through April 14; call (706) 620-0203 for an appointment.) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments April 15; call (706) 397-7053 for an appointment). Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return. AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Thursday
• The Family Support Council “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” monthly meeting is at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 11 a.m. The special program is presented by The Area Agency on Aging. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is from The Nest (Birdfeeder and Career Closet) program at Dalton State College.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free DIY @ the Library: Pillow Spray program at 4:30 p.m. This program shows you how to create your own pillow spray to help you relax and sleep. All supplies are provided.
• L’Abri Symphony presents its spring concert “Music Makes the World Go ‘Round” at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Dalton, 311 N. Thornton Ave. L’Abri’s concerts are free and open to the public.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton Academy school council meets at noon.
Friday-Saturday
• The Wright Hotel in Chatsworth has a porch sale to help raise funds to preserve the hotel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. There are a variety of vintage pieces, household items, tools, antiques and collectibles in the sale. The garage is open for a used book sale. For more information, check out the Wright Hotel’s page on Facebook or the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s website.
Friday-Sunday
• The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. More than 90 dancers participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical expertise reflects our pasts through our dancing. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the DHS theater door the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Saturday
• A Pup Hunt and Easter photo fundraiser for ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More) is this date. The Pup Hunt starts at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is available online until Friday, March 24. Registration on site begins at 10 a.m. and pictures are until 2 p.m. Registration is $5 per pup or donation of cat or dog food. Photo appointments available and walk-ins are welcome. A 5x7 print is $10. Text (706) 313-3924 for more information and appointments. ADREAM headquarters is at 1814 Utility Road in Rocky Face.
Monday
• Dalton State College Counseling offers a class on Mental Health First Aid Training at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 5 p.m. This class teaches about mental health resources, how to detect symptoms of depression in your loved ones and how to become certified in mental health first aid.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
Tuesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT Treats: Sweet and Savory Kabobs program at 4:30 p.m. for tweens and teens.
March 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Chattanooga musician Benjamin Van Winkle, a cellist and composer, performs his eclectic music, including music for cello, piano, vocals and guitar with looping electronics, at Dalton State College in the Goodroe Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. More information about Van Winkle and his music can be found on his website, https://benvanwinklemusic.com.
March 30, 31-April 1
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its spring rummage sale at Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., on March 30 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 30
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds a Bonus Bingo Game at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Jennifer Dixon of Senior Solutions. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
March 31
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
April 1
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library hosts its annual Author Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrating authors, artists, books and literacy. Join in the fun with more than 35 authors and artists in attendance, books for all ages, fiction, nonfiction, and multiple genres such as action-adventure, Christian, fantasy, historical, romance, science fiction and more. There will also be discussion panels. Author Fest is for the whole family. There will be a Kid’s Corner filled with fun, free activities and crafts. At 1 p.m. the library will have an egg hunt, and all participants will get to pick out a free book. See the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and its website (ngrl.org) for the most up-to-date information on all of its events.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
April 4
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Composting.” Please register in advance by the Monday, April 3, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
April 5
• The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce presents an Economic Outlook Breakfast at the Dalton Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 8 and the buffet line will begin serving at 8:15. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased by March 31. The keynote speaker is Roger Tutterow, Henssler Financial Endowed Chair, director of the Econometric Center and professor of economics at Kennesaw State University. To purchase tickets, go to daltonchamber.org/events or call (706) 278-7373.
April 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
April 10-13
• The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is held. The sale will begin on Monday, April 10, at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The sale will continue Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out. Purchases may be made with cash or check. The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community while giving Horticulture students real-world experience and an opportunity to display their work. All proceeds will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. Prices will be all 10-inch hanging baskets $12 each, all 6-inch pots $5 each, Kimberly ferns $10 each, all four packs $5 each and all flats $32 each. The sale will take place at the greenhouses across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building.
April 12
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton offers a Culinary Arts class titled “For Peeps Sake” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feeling “BAAAD” about Easter cuisine? Learn how to elevate your menu without the “sheep” thrills. You’ll be so stuffed it’s not even “bunny” and you will leave with the confidence to serve “EGGcellent” fare to dye for. The class is for ages 18 and up. The cost is $70 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
April 13
• The Salvation Army telethon to raise funds to send children to summer camp is from 7 to 9 p.m on WDNN. Call (706) 278-3966 or visit 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to make your donation early. To donate online, visit the Donate to Dalton Youth Camp Campaign (salvationarmygeorgia.org).
April 15
• Park Day, the American Battlefield Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event, is this day. Locally, several events are planned. At Rocky Face Ridge Park at 2209 Crow Valley Road in Dalton starting at 11 a.m., the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) will host a scavenger hunt. Local Boy Scouts will spearhead a trail cleanup, with volunteers picking up trash and debris. The event will conclude with a mountain bike race. Another cleanup is planned at the Dalton Confederate Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet by the Memorial Wall. Tasks include clearing brush, landscaping and trash removal. Attendees are advised to bring gloves, rakes and other yard tools. The Confederate Cemetery is on the east side of West Hill Cemetery near the chapel. There will be a work day at Dunagan Cemetery on Dunagan Road in Rocky Face starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers are advised to dress for yard work and requested to bring tools, such as weed eaters, mowers, grass shears, rakes, hoes and wheelbarrows. There will be a Park Day event at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site near Varnell starting at 8 a.m. Participants should meet on the porch of the mill. Planned activities include clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trail maintenance, trash removal and general cleaning of buildings. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, shovels and rakes. And there will be a Park Day cleanup at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery on Confederate Cemetery Road starting at 9 a.m.
• The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP holds a Community Awareness Day from noon to 3 p.m at the Mack Gaston Community Center pavilion. The day promotes health, education, voting, volunteering and socialization and features health, education and community resources.
• The free Model Train Expo is at the Chatsworth Depot featuring model trains of various scales and including a couple of ride-on trains. Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed embroidered children’s clothing, railroad artwork and model trains/accessories of all scales. A model train set will be raffled. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Archives, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques or from depot committee members. The 1905 L&N Railroad Depot is at 219 N. First Ave. and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The 1960 SCL Caboose behind the depot will also be open during the same hours. The adjacent Wright Hotel will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. to give visitors one last opportunity to view the Tennga exhibit. The Section Foreman’s House, in the corner of the city park, will be open to again showcase its collection of early 20th century furnishings and photographs with local connections. Donations are always appreciated.
April 17
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
April 21
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for a workday. The workday begins at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
April 21, May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered April 21 and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
April 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
April 26
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
April 29
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole in one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event will include an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day. it will include a three-course brunch, docent guided tours of the Sculpture Garden and live music. There will be a raffle with gift and travel packages from local and regional businesses as well as a cork pull. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
