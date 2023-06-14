Today
• Olivia Baptist Church hosts vacation bible school Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Twists & Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game.” The Church is located at 1817 Guy Street in Dalton.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Today-Sunday
• ACT2, the children’s theater wing of the Artistic Civic Theatre, presents “Tuck Everlasting.” For tickets and more information, visit actdalton.org or call the box office at (706) 278-4796.
Thursday
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts an Open House at all six campuses to provide an opportunity to learn more about the programs offered at GNTC, tour the facilities and meet faculty and staff. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of GNTC’s campuses: Catoosa County Campus, Ringgold; Floyd County Campus, Rome; Gordon County Campus, Calhoun; Polk County Campus, Rockmart; Walker County Campus, Rock Spring; and Whitfield Murray Campus, Dalton. The events will include information and assistance on admissions, advising, career guidance and financial aid. GNTC will waive the admission application fee for those attending. Attendees will receive GNTC giveaways. For more information, email admissions@gntc.edu or call 866-983-4682.
• The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Dalton meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Housing Authority board room at 405 Sequoyah Place.
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are the Grupo Triples in the Truist tent, Uriel UMC and Banda Santa Cecilia, a Los Angeles, California-based band that plays bossa nova and boleros.
• The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, part of the local Juneteenth Celebration, is in the Goodroe Auditorium of Dalton State College at 7 p.m. The scholarship will feature five contestants, with the winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the NAACP. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door on the night of the event. For more information about all the Juneteenth events in Dalton, visit the event website at https://dwjuneteenth4.wordpress.com/.
Friday-Saturday, June 23-24
• The timeless works of William Shakespeare collide with the vibrant energy of the 1950s rockabilly era in a production of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee).” Directed by television star and Dalton native Lane Davies, this adaptation promises to captivate audiences with its blend of Shakespearean drama and infectious music. The performances are scheduled to take place on June 16-17 at the historic Prater’s Mill and June 23-24 at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Grounds open at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 8. There is no cost for the Burr Performing Arts Park performances. Tickets are available at ConasaugaShakespeare.com or by calling (706) 278-0168. For more information, visit ConasaugaShakespeare.com, email info@conasaugashakespeare.com or visit the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition on Facebook.
Saturday
• The Benton Mackaye Trail Association sponsors an “easy” 3.4-mile hike to watch the water arrive. Start at the Ocoee Whitewater Center and then hike the trail from Forest Service Road 221 to Thunder Rock and see the rhododendron in bloom. Hike leader: Clare Sullivan. For more information, contact hikeleaderCS2@bmtamail.org.
• The Juneteenth parade, part of the local Juneteenth Celebration, is in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m. You can sign up to walk or drive in the parade by contacting Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870. For more information about all the Juneteenth events in Dalton, visit the event website at https://dwjuneteenth4.wordpress.com/.
• The Juneteenth Gala, part of the local Juneteenth Celebration, is at the Dalton Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased in advance at the Mack Gaston Community Center. There will be no ticket sales at the door. For more information about all the Juneteenth events in Dalton, visit the event website at https://dwjuneteenth4.wordpress.com/.
• JDK Pro Wrestling comes to the Mack Gaston Community Center. The show starts at 6 p.m. and is family friendly. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. To reserve tickets, call (423) 708-9344.
Sunday
• Sunday Funday, part of the local Juneteenth Celebration, is at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 1 p.m. You can sign up to be a vendor at the Sunday Funday by contacting Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870. For more information about all the Juneteenth events in Dalton, visit the event website at https://dwjuneteenth4.wordpress.com/.
Monday
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Tuesday
• The American Red Cross holds a blood donation drive from 1 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 121 W. Market St. in Chatsworth.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education is scheduled to hold a second presentation on the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget and vote to approve it at 5:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton.
June 21
• The Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency gives away 300 weather radios to Whitfield County residents. These will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Simply bring your photo ID to the Whitfield County Senior Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The radios will be pre-programmed and ready for pick-up.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 22
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
June 23
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog) featuring Turtletown Creek “plus two of the most beautiful falls you’ll ever see on a short hike.” Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. This night is Shakespeare in Burr Park, “The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee).” The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 8. The host is the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition.
June 26
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
June 26-30
• Beulah Land Baptist Church in Resaca hosts vacation bible school Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “The Armor of God.” The Church is located at 3952 Ashley Brook Drive in Resaca. For more information, call or text message Adam and Rebecca Thomas at 770-608-6241.
June 27
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy/moderate 4-5-mile hike from Boyd’s Gap to Old Cooper Road to Thunder Gap Campground. Contact hike leader Ralph Collinson at hikeleaderRC@bmtamail.org.
June 28
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy/moderate 7-mile hike on Brush Creek Trail. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). Contact hike leader Ken Cissna at hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
June 29
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
June 30
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. This night is Pops in the Park, with the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performing patriotic favorites. The grounds open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 8:30.
July 1
• The Friends of the Library holds a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
July 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
July 5
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 7
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Seth David Coley and the Rabbit Valley Boys in the Truist tent, Jericho Rose and Chattanooga-based country music singer Brandon Davis.
July 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
July 12
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 14
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band.
July 17
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Murray County High School Alumni Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth.
July 19
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 21
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
July 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
July 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.
Aug. 2
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 4
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Aug. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 9
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 16
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 19
• “What’s Cooking in Spring Place?” is the theme for the 26th annual Spring Place Community Festival at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “cooking” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Pictures and artifacts relating to cooks, cooking, kitchens and recipes from the community will be featured in a special display. Proceeds will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.