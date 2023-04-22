Saturday
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
• Volunteers gather on Earth Day at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags for a cleanup event at the Hamilton House sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Organizers say to make sure to wear your rain boots as there will be cleanup around Crown Creek, which flows through the backyard of the Hamilton House. Crown Creek flows directly into the Conasauga River. Prizes will be given out at the end of the event.
• The Burr Performing Arts Park hosts BaconQue, a bacon- and barbecue-themed fundraiser for Family Frameworks, which works to build strong families, and Hope Spur, a Dalton nonprofit that raises funds to help people who can’t cover out-of-pocket costs for outpatient mental health treatment and counseling, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a kids’ corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with bounce houses and other attractions. There is live music in the afternoon and evening. Waxing and Waning, an Americana/folk duo, takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. One for the Road, a country, rock and blues band, performs at 6 p.m. Murder of Crowes, a Black Crowes tribute band, starts around 8 p.m.
• The Friends of the Vann House and staff of the Vann House are actively recruiting volunteers to be docents at the site. A training session is from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are given a manual and “take home” materials for further study so each can be better prepared for future programs. To sign up, call the site at (706) 695-2598 and leave your name and phone number. There is no charge and each participant receives something special from the Friends of the Vann House.
• A memorial service is held at the Dalton Confederate Cemetery in West Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. The speaker is Mark Millican. In case of rain, the service is at the Huff House, 314 N. Selvidge St.
• Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash, on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
Sunday
• The Spatial Effects bluegrass band performs at First Presbyterian Church in Dalton at 2 p.m. The concert benefits the church’s Little Free Pantry. Admission is either a canned good or nonperishable item. First Presbyterian Church is at 101 S. Selvidge St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has a joint meeting with the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. in the courthouse commissioners meeting room at 205 N. Selvidge St. This meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page. The agenda is posted on the county’s website.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Tuesday
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
• The annual Senior Expo hosted by the Whitfield County Senior Center is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This event offers opportunities for older adults to meet and interact with professionals from diverse disciplines. Agencies, businesses, assisted living, healthcare, hospice, Medicare and other professionals whose focus and purpose is to support, educate and guide older adults as they age will attend in person for the public to meet. There is a bingo game with prizes donated by vendors. This event is free.
• Dalton State College honors retiring President Margaret Venable with an event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the patio between the Pope Student Center lower level and Gignilliat Hall. Remarks begin at 5:15. The event moves inside Gignilliat Hall if it’s raining.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a meet and greet event at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students. The event is on GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Building 600, rooms 6103 and 6105. For more information, contact Tiffany Nance, nursing program assistant, at tnance@gntc.edu or (706) 378-1752.
• Hamilton Medical Center hosts its “For Her” women’s event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. Dr. Chelsea Forrester, Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus, and Dr. Dustin Johnston, Hamilton Physician Group – Primary Care – Dalton, will present a Physician Talk and Q&A on “Women’s Health and Disease Prevention” at 5 p.m. Those who attend the Physician Talk have priority entry to the exhibit hall. Screenings include cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, thyroid, hearing, vascular, skin cancer check and breast exam (physical breast exam). The event also includes mini massages, acupuncture, food, health and wellness vendors, giveaways and door prizes. All activities, services and giveaways are available while supplies last and time permits. Those who register and attend the event receive a free gift. If you would like to attend and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering. To register, visit hamiltonhealth.com/forher2023 or call (706) 272-6114.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Dalton Junior High School school council meets at 1 p.m. at the school.
April 27
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
April 28
• The Learning Tree Elementary School holds a walkathon at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park at 8 a.m. to raise money to refurbish its athletic field. A project is underway to reshape, drain and sod the field behind the school. The field will be used for social events, softball, flag football and soccer. The Learning Tree is a pre-k through eighth-grade school run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. For more information, contact Principal Twila Brown at twbrown@learningtreeschool.org or visit www.learningtreeschool.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Georgia Cities Week is an annual celebration of the great work cities across the state do to positively impact the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This year, the city of Dalton celebrates the occasion with a free concert in Burr Park downtown. At least three food trucks will be on hand so visitors can enjoy lunch outside with the music. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton band The Buckner Brothers perform at the celebration.
April 29
• The Bill Gregory Health Care Classic features 10K, 5K and 2K timed races starting and ending at the Bradley Wellness Center. Registration for the races is open on Live4ItCommunity.org. Registration from through race day is $35 per participant. Only pre-registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. For more information on the race, visit the website at Live4ItCommunity.org or Facebook page @Live4ItJourney.
• A Baby Dash 5K fun run/walk is at Haig Mill Lake Park to benefit the Women’s Enrichment Center. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk will start at 9. The event is billed as a Community Baby Shower, and people are encouraged to bring baby items to restock the Baby Boutique at the center. More information about the center can be found at https://www.wecnorthga.org or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA or by calling (706) 278-1050.
• The 23rd annual Spring Place Ruritan Club Golf Tournament this day at Indian Trace Golf Course. Proceeds support the club’s numerous service projects in Murray County. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is a four-man select shot event with space for up to 25 teams. The cost is $60 per person. Prizes will be awarded. The really big award is $10,000 courtesy of Chatsworth Ford for a hole-in-one on hole 18. Mulligans are $5 each for up to two per golfer. Range balls are extra. Seniors (age 70 and up) play from the red tees and have their own longest drive prize on hole 17. There is a free barbecue lunch with homemade desserts for all participants at the awards ceremony at the end of the tournament. If weather forces the postponement of the tournament, the rain date is May 20. For more information, call Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968 or Vicki Bramblett at (706) 581-3959. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 each.
• The Creative Arts Guild, at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, holds its annual Spring for the Arts at 11 a.m. The event raises funds needed to support the Guild’s Arts in Education programs and the partnership between the Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation. The event includes an outdoor champagne brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden on what is International Sculpture Day. It includes a three-course brunch, docent guided tours of the Sculpture Garden and live music. There is a raffle with gift and travel packages from local and regional businesses as well as a cork pull. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
May 1
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
May 2
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Dr. Emily Brandt, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, gives a presentation on “Talking With Your Child About Their Diagnosis.” Visit the event section at Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for livestreaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Warm Season Grass Lawns” with Clint Waltz, University of Georgia Extension turfgrass specialist. Please register in advance by Monday, May 1, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
May 3
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
May 4-6
• The Dalton Flower Show returns in May to the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Anyone may enter and all ages from young children through older adults are invited to participate. There are no fees to enter this community and family flower show. Bring your entries to the community center on Thursday, May 4, with horticulture entries brought in from 4 and 6 p.m. On Friday, May 5, entries in design and arrangements should be brought in from 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging is from 10 a.m. and noon. The public may visit the show on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Flower Show Committee asks that all entries be picked up by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Flyers with details on how to enter the show can be picked up at the Whitfield County Senior Center (302 Cappes St.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 5
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Murray County High School Spring Concert and Piano Recital is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
