Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Creative Arts Guild holds a kids culinary class from 5 to 7 p.m. The class is for ages 7 to 10. Cost is $60. “Chip, chip hooray” for the holidays! Students will learn techniques to ice and decorate pre-baked cookies. Each student will leave with decorated cookies, recipes to try at home and treats made in class. For more information visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Thursday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Sounds of Joy Community Choir at 11 a.m. A special “Christmas Present Mystery Drawing” with event sponsors is at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts a farewell retirement special open house for Senior Center Director Rosie Mosteller from 3 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop in and join in wishing her the best in her retirement. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Friday-Saturday
• Christmas at the Depot is held. The depot is at 219 N. First Ave. in downtown Chatsworth and is owned by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. The hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event is free, but donations to the depot are always appreciated. The depot’s G-Scale train has a winter coat of snow applied, and a special Christmas train is running on the display. Light refreshments will be served. For more information check out the depot on Facebook.
• The Dalton Little Theatre (DLT) presents “DLT’s Twisted Shorts: The Slings and Arrows of Holiday Cheer.” Seventeen actors make up the production for which tickets are available at daltonlittletheatre.com. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Friday-Sunday
• For 30 years “The Nutcracker” ballet has been a tradition during the holiday season for the Northwest Georgia region. “Nutcracker 2022,” presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for these performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Tickets are $20 and are on sale to the public at 411 North Park Drive in Dalton. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts a “Christmas Cookie Exchange” at 12:30 p.m. To participate and contribute your Christmas Cookies, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700 or stop by to pick up program details.
Tuesday
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For more information, call (706) 694-8800
Dec. 21
• Are you in need of a day of shopping without the kids, preparation for the relatives or trimming the tree? The Dalton Fine Arts Academy has the solution: The Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out holiday fundraiser. Drop off your third-, fourth- or fifth-grader at Dalton High School at 9:30 a.m., and Dalton Fine Arts Academy students will lead them in a one-day mini-camp experience featuring theatre, chorus, ban, and art workshops and culminating in a performance of what they learn at 3:30 p.m. Lunch (cheese or pepperoni pizza) is included in the price of the event ($50 per student), as well as a commemorative art piece that the students make themselves. To register for the Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out, go to https://forms.gle/7JmN5bPVHsUCeXuk8. All proceeds from Parents’ Day Out benefit the Dalton Fine Arts Academy.
• Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public hearing so that residents may comment on the proposed budget at 10 a.m. in the hearing room of the Murray County Courthouse Annex at 121 N. 4th Ave.
• Celebrate the holidays and join the Dalton Arts Project in honoring the 26 years of original “Nutcracker” art by Karen Heid at Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium, 218 N. Hamilton St. Enjoy the story of each year’s painting from 1997-2022. The gallery is open from 4 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 23
Dec. 28
Dec. 31
• Recycle your live, natural, undecorated Christmas tree after the holiday season and your used electronic devices at Home Depot (875 Shugart Road) and at Edwards Park (1115 Edwards Park entrance) from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be on site to collect your natural trees, cardboard and electronics for recycling while you remain in your car. There is no charge for trees and most electronics. There is a recommended donation of $10 for CRT (cathode-ray tube) television sets and computer monitors. Please remove all ornaments and the base from your trees. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler — no data will be removed from the devices. Please make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc. before dropping off. Participants can get free seeds for future gardens and may be able to choose a seedling.
Jan. 7
• The Friends of the Library holds a book sale at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 9
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Jan. 14, Feb. 18
• Winter genealogy workshops have been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 18. These are full-day workshops at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Beginner and intermediate research topics are on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 14. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the topics are Basics of Genealogy and Walking the Paper Trail. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. topics will include Women in Your Line, Basics in Genealogy with DNA and Secrets in the Census Records. A Brick Walls workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. both days. Sack lunches will be available for $6, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Feb. 6
Feb. 16
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
April 10
