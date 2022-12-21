Today
• The Downtown Dalton Development Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the first floor council chambers. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom. They may access the link information at www.downtowndalton.com
• Are you in need of a day of shopping without the kids, preparation for the relatives or trimming the tree? The Dalton Fine Arts Academy has the solution: The Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out holiday fundraiser. Drop off your third-, fourth- or fifth-grader at Dalton High School at 9:30 a.m., and Dalton Fine Arts Academy students will lead them in a one-day mini-camp experience featuring theatre, chorus, ban, and art workshops and culminating in a performance of what they learn at 3:30 p.m. Lunch (cheese or pepperoni pizza) is included in the price of the event ($50 per student), as well as a commemorative art piece that the students make themselves. To register for the Dalton Fine Arts Academy Parents’ Day Out, go to https://forms.gle/7JmN5bPVHsUCeXuk8. All proceeds from Parents’ Day Out benefit the Dalton Fine Arts Academy.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public hearing so that residents may comment on the proposed budget at 10 a.m. in the hearing room of the Murray County Courthouse Annex at 121 N. 4th Ave.
• Celebrate the holidays and join the Dalton Arts Project in honoring the 26 years of original “Nutcracker” art by Karen Heid at Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium, 218 N. Hamilton St. Enjoy the story of each year’s painting from 1997-2022. The gallery is open from 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday
• The Dalton City Council has a special called meeting at 10 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) to consider Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission rezoning recommendations.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 28
Dec. 31
• Recycle your live, natural, undecorated Christmas tree after the holiday season and your used electronic devices at Home Depot (875 Shugart Road) and at Edwards Park (1115 Edwards Park entrance) from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be on site to collect your natural trees, cardboard and electronics for recycling while you remain in your car. There is no charge for trees and most electronics. There is a recommended donation of $10 for CRT (cathode-ray tube) television sets and computer monitors. Please remove all ornaments and the base from your trees. Electronics will be sent to a third-party recycler — no data will be removed from the devices. Please make sure you wipe the data from laptops, phones, etc. before dropping off. Participants can get free seeds for future gardens and may be able to choose a seedling.
Jan. 7
• The Friends of the Library holds a book sale at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 9
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Jan. 11
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a Kids Culinary Arts Class titled “Copycats, Think Outside The Bun” from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will create some favorites from “The Bell.” Mexican pizza not available? Learn how to make it at home, along with other tasty treats. Cost is $60. Class is for ages 9-13.
Jan. 14, Feb. 18
• Winter genealogy workshops have been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 18. These are full-day workshops at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Beginner and intermediate research topics are on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 14. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the topics are Basics of Genealogy and Walking the Paper Trail. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. topics will include Women in Your Line, Basics in Genealogy with DNA and Secrets in the Census Records. A Brick Walls workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. both days. Sack lunches will be available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Jan. 20
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop (intermediate and advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. Cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students will practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on work. This class is especially geared towards those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students will also be given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their materials. The first class is Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshops are also offered on Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. You will need to register for each workshop separately.
Feb. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Feb. 8
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult Culinary Arts class from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us to master the art of French cooking in this special Valentine’s class. French wine will be included in cost of class. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $80.
Feb. 16
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
