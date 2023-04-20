Thursday-Saturday
• Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 nightly. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
• The Dalton High School botany class has its annual plant sale from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the greenhouse in the school's west parking lot. They are selling summer squash, milkweed, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, basil, dill and much more.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin' Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
Friday & May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)" led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered Friday and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Saturday
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
• Volunteers will gather at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags for a cleanup event on Earth Day at the Hamilton House sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Organizers say to make sure to wear your rain boots as there will be cleanup around Crown Creek, which flows through the backyard of the Hamilton House. Crown Creek flows directly into the Conasauga River. There will be prizes given out at the end of the event.
• The Burr Performing Arts Park hosts BaconQue, a bacon- and barbecue-themed fundraiser for Family Frameworks, which works to build strong families, and Hope Spur, a Dalton nonprofit that raises funds to help people who can’t cover out-of-pocket costs for outpatient mental health treatment and counseling, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a kids' corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with bounce houses and other attractions. There is live music in the afternoon and evening. Waxing and Waning, an Americana/folk duo, takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. One for the Road, a country, rock and blues band, performs starting at 6 p.m. Murder of Crowes, a Black Crowes tribute band, starts around 8 p.m.
• The Friends of the Vann House and staff of the Vann House are actively recruiting volunteers to act as docents at the site. A training session from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are given a manual and "take home" materials for further study so each can be better prepared for future programs. To sign up, call the site at (706) 695-2598 and leave your name and phone number. There is no charge and each participant will receive something special from the Friends of the Vann House.
• A memorial service is held at the Dalton Confederate Cemetery in West Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. The speaker is Mark Millican. In case of rain, the service will be at the Huff House, 314 N. Selvidge St.
Sunday
• The Spatial Effects bluegrass band performs at First Presbyterian Church in Dalton at 2 p.m. The concert will benefit the church's Little Free Pantry. Admission is either a canned good or nonperishable item. First Presbyterian Church is at 101 S. Selvidge St. in downtown Dalton. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
