Today
• Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan holds a public meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hearing Room of the Murray County Annex. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
• The AARP Driver Safety Course is at the Whitfield County Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost for AARP members is $20; nonmembers pay $25. You must bring your AARP membership card. Everyone must bring their driver’s license. Please call the senior center at (706) 278-3700 to sign up in advance.
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Laurie Shaw, speech therapist, and Hannah Cannon, lead pediatric therapist, will give a presentation on “Building Language Through Play.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Vegetable Gardens” with special guest Bob Westerfield, University of Georgia Extension horticulturalist. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
Wednesday
• The Memorial Day Community Salute planning committee meets at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to be a part of this committee is welcome. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• A free tree seminar hosted by the Dalton Public Works Department and Dalton Tree Board is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Topics include: tree selection and site evaluation; tree planting and establishment; tree planting and shaping; and equipment selection and maintenance. The event is by reservation only. Make reservations by calling (706) 278-7077 or sign up at the Dalton Public Works Department, 535 N. Elm St.
• The monthly Big Bingo Game with sponsor Dalton Heating and Air is at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. Big Bingo is held each second Thursday of the month. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association meeting has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers the opportunity for adults to create their own four-leaf clover pendant out of resin with its free Learn @ the Library UV Resin program at 3 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, March 16-18
• “Dearly Departed” is presented at the Artistic Civic Theatre at 907 Gaston St. in Dalton on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and March 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are adult, $16; senior 65 and older, $14; and students and children under 10, $12. Tickets are on sale at https://actdalton.org.
Saturday
• The Spring Place Ruritan Club and the Spring Place Historic Township sponsor a cleanup day at the Spring Place Cemetery this day. The cemetery is on Tibbs Bridge Road west of Ga. Highway 225 in Spring Place. The work day will begin at 9 a.m. and all who are willing and able to help are invited to bring rakes, clippers, loppers, shovels, a garbage bag or two, maybe even a saw or a wheelbarrow. A self-guided tour map of the burial ground is available on site, and a DVD that contains the stories of those buried there is available from the Spring Place Cemetery Committee. For more information about the work day or to order a video, contact Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740 or howardtim@windstream.net.
• Author Jan W. Brown holds a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cleary’s Sit & Sleep, 215 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. His latest novel is “The Legend of Fort Mountain.” Scott Khun, a Chatsworth photographer who shot the photo for the cover of the book, will be there as well. He will have signed copies of his photos on hand.
• The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention convenes at 10 a.m. at 416 S. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $10, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
• The Whitfield County Democrats’ annual Chili Cookoff is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. This year’s proceeds are pledged to the Alzheimer’s Association. The group will also collect canned goods and staples for the Trinity United Methodist Church food pantry. Tickets for the event are $6 and include chili, fixings drink and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online for eat-in or to-go. Tickets may be ordered at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/chili2023. Call (706) 264-2789 or for more information.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. in the Whitfield County Courthouse Board of Commissioners meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St.
March 14
• The Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United has a planning meeting at Mack C. Gaston Community Center at 11 a.m. to revitalize the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT DIY: Saint Patrick’s Day Slime program for tweens and teens at 4:30 p.m.
March 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
March 16
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosts a free Kids STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Whitfield Murray Campus at 2310 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. in Dalton. Georgia Public Broadcasting PBS Kids staff will be special guests and join GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students to present activities. There will be snacks and giveaways. The first 100 participants will receive free dinner and be provided with free meal cards from Chick-fil-A. The first 150 kids will receive free GNTC bookbags filled with fun activities to take home. For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, at (706) 291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.
March 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School school council meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• The Blue Ridge School school council meets at 1 p.m.
• Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Whitfield County Senior Center with a version of “Deal or No Deal.” There will be refreshments and a costume contest. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
March 17, April 21, May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students will practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students will be given Monthly Challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their own materials. The workshops will be offered on March 17, April 21 and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 18
• Children of all ages are welcome to attend the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) Easter Egg-Stravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miracle Field at Westside Park, 1519 Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face. The event includes an egg hunt, petting zoo, face painting, horses, balloon animals, crafts and pick-up ducks. Egg hunt times are scheduled based on age. Times are: 2 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 4 and under; 2:30 to 3 for ages 5 to 8; 3 to 3:30 for ages 9 to 12; and 3:30 to 4 for ages 13 and older. For more information, visit HamiltonHealth.com/children or call (706) 226-8900.
March 19
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1019 Liberty Church Road.
March 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
March 23
• The Family Support Council “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” monthly meeting is at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 11 a.m. The special program is presented by The Area Agency on Aging. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is from The Nest (Birdfeeder and Career Closet) program at Dalton State College.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free DIY @ the Library: Pillow Spray program at 4:30 p.m. This program will show you how to create your own pillow spray to help you relax and sleep. All supplies are provided.
March 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton Academy school council meets at noon.
March 24-25
• The Wright Hotel in Chatsworth has a porch sale to help generate funds to preserve the hotel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. There will be a variety of vintage pieces, household items, tools, antiques and collectibles in the sale. The garage will be open for a used book sale. For more information, check out the Wright Hotel’s page on Facebook or the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s website.
March 24-26
• Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” March 24 at 7:30 p.m., March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. Over 90 dancers participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical effects reflects our pasts through our dancing. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the DHS theater door the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.
March 27
• Dalton State College Counseling offers a class on Mental Health First Aid Training at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 5 p.m. This class will teach about mental health resources, how to detect symptoms of depression in your loved ones and how to become certified in mental health first aid.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
March 28
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT Treats: Sweet and Savory Kabobs program at 4:30 p.m. for tweens and teens.
March 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
March 30, 31-April 1
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its spring rummage sale at Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., on March 30 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 30
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds a Bonus Bingo Game at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Jennifer Dixon of Senior Solutions. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
March 31
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
