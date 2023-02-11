Saturday-Sunday
• The Dalton Little Theatre presents A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” at the historic Firehouse Theatre. It will be performed as Readers’ Theatre by these couples: Jeri Dunn and Richard Bryan, 7 p.m. on Saturday; and the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday features Jennifer and Wes Phinney. The story of a lifetime of friendship, both love and heartache, is told through the letters written between the fictional Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Tickets are available at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Saturday
• The Whitfield County Republican Party convenes precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Whitfield County Republican Party Convention at 10 a.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Whitfield County Republican Party Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
Sunday
• The Whitfield Remembrance Project and the Emery Center are sponsoring an exciting and informative event for Black History Month. Join Dalton legends and resident historians Curtis Rivers Jr. and Henry Parks on a Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. They will share African American history and experiences of the four Black villages of Dalton. These four beloved villages now only exist in memories and stories. The bus tour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Prior to the bus tour, the Emery Center will be open for tours starting at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free for both tours, however, donations are welcome. Registration is required for the Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. To sign up, call or text (423) 605-1674. You may also sign up by emailing silvav@myndhs365.com.
Monday
• The Dalton Board of Education has a work session at 5 p.m. and a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at City Park School, 405 School St.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
Tuesday
• The Whitfield County Senior Center has a full day and evening planned during its annual Valentine’s Day celebration. Hamilton Medical Center opens the event at 9:30 a.m. with its Heart Month Gallery of local heart attack survivors and their stories, which will be on display through the end of the week. HMC will also set up a special “Heart Month” Mini-Health Clinic. There will be blood pressure checks along with cholesterol and blood sugar level checks. You may sign up for a free door prize at their table. The Valentine’s Day party starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be refreshments, free photos, entertainment and door prizes from sponsors. The evening Valentine’s dance begins at 6 p.m. with a snack supper. The cost is $5 per person. We would appreciate those attending to sign up early by stopping by the front desk. Paying at the door is acceptable. Dancing begins following supper. If you have any questions about the Valentine’s Day celebration, call (706) 278-3700. The senior center is at 302 Cappes St.
• The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Wednesday
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the second floor conference room at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom by accessing the link information at www.downtowndalton.com
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Wellness Center at 1225 Broadrick Drive in Dalton. If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
Thursday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Feb. 18
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton (includes a prostate-specific antigen screening). If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
Feb. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 20, Feb. 25
• Hamilton Medical Center offers its next Take it to Heart program on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems. The program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in and has at least two of the following risk factors: family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight. A physician’s order for the cardiac scoring is required. Have your physician send the order to the Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 20 in order to receive a free CT scan. Fasting for lab assessment is required. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, indicate when registering. To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6114. Space is limited. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare facilities will be followed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Feb. 21
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
• The Varnell Mayor and Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Feb. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon.
Feb. 23
• The Georgia State Retirees Association has its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is LeeAnn Sturtz from Association Member Benefits Advisors. She will provide information regarding supplemental benefits available to GSRA members.
Feb. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Feb. 27
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murray County Senior Center at 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway in Chatsworth. If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Feb. 28
• The Westwood School school council meets at 1:30 p.m.
March 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
March 4
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date, April 1 and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 7
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Vegetable Gardens” with special guest Bob Westerfield, University of Georgia Extension horticulturalist. Please register in advance by the Monday, March 6, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
March 8
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
