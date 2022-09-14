Today
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the singing group The Salem Quartet from Salem Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
• The city of Dalton solicits comments on its 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report at a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. at meet.google.com/ugd-kzmz-bdk. Draft copies of the report will be available for examination and comment by the public during the virtual public hearing. This public comment period on the report ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult culinary class titled “Penne for Your Thoughts” from 6 to 9 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. The class is for ages 21 and up. Cost is $80. Participants in the class will make and hand-roll pasta, make sauces and explore favorite Italian cuisine with wine specific to Italy. The class is led by chef Courtney Coffey. To register, go to www.creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School school council meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• The Blue Ridge School school council meets at 1 p.m.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Festival preview party and Taste of Dalton event from 7 to 9 p.m. The event features favorite area restaurants throughout the campus offering delicious samples for you and your friends to enjoy as you receive first viewing (and purchasing!) options during Festival weekend. Your ticket also includes beverages of your choice at one of the many bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water. This event celebrates the opening of Festival weekend and is the best opportunity to view and purchase artwork from the Festival Indoor Patron Exhibit. It is also the perfect time to meet and mingle with Festival artists, volunteers and patrons. Guests can vote for their favorite piece from the Indoor Patron Exhibit to be considered for the People’s Choice Award. Attire is dressy-casual. Tickets are $55 and are available at www.creativeartsguild.org or by calling (706) 278-0168.
Saturday-Sunday
• The Creative Arts Guild’s 59th annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts weekend is on the Guild’s campus at 520 W. Waugh St. Hours are Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168. The weekend includes:
— Indoor Patron Exhibit: A juried exhibit that spans the entirety of the Creative Art Guild’s galleries (Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery ONE11) and is open to artists over the age of 18 working in all mediums. This work remains up through Oct. 28.
— Outdoor Artist Market: Featuring regional artists with booths full of artistic creations and treasures.
— Live performances by local/regional musicians, artists and Guild students.
— Multi-Cultural Children’s Hill: Kids of all ages can travel the world without leaving the Guild’s grounds. Visit booths representing different countries and learn about their history and culture through activities and crafts. Then, visit the Children’s Art Market where kids can purchase a piece of artwork that speaks to them — no grownups allowed/
Saturday
• The North Whitfield High School class of 1964 reunion is at the Emery Street Market Cafe (307 Emery St.) from 4 to 7 p.m. No reservations are required. For more information, call (706) 537-2585.
• The Murray Arts Council (MAC) hosts the second annual Chatsworth Ukulele Festival from noon to 7 p.m. in Chatsworth City Park on 2nd Avenue. Admission is free. The festival concludes with a free concert by Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps at 7 p.m. The concert is the final performance of MAC’s Summer Concert Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and lots of friends.
Monday
• Flu shots are given by the Whitfield County Health Department at the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your Medicare card. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
• A blood drive is at the Whitfield County Courthouse in the training room (on the first floor, opposite the Board of Commissioners’ meeting room) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will receive a free T-shirt, a coupon for a free dessert from The Peach Cobbler Factory, a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips and an opportunity to win a free VIP Racing trip. To schedule a time, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “Whitfieldco.”
• Budgeting 101, learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement, is offered at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
The presentation will be given by someone from the Georgia United Credit Union. There will be a translator present for Spanish speakers. The class is at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
• A Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton. The clinic is for ages 18 and older. Those driving through are encouraged to wear a mask. The flu vaccine is no cost for anyone under one of several health insurance plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine for people 65 and older. Cash will be accepted along with possibly other forms of payment. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m.
• The Women’s Enrichment Center of Dalton’s annual fundraising event “Empower” is at Stage 123 (123 Gordon St.) from 6 to 8 p.m.
This event will inform the public and raise funds for the Women’s Enrichment Center, a nonprofit pregnancy care center serving Northwest Georgia. Live music and boxed dinners will be provided. In a relaxed, casual environment, patrons will enjoy hearing speakers from the center, meeting staff members and optionally touring the center to learn more about the services provided to families. Raffle tickets will also be sold for various goods and services, and the drawing for the winners will be held at the conclusion of the evening. Complete online reservations at https://forms.gle/kfNgcH8DGGAwatF37. The Women’s Enrichment Center is at 109 W. Gordon St. For more information, call (706) 278-1050 or visit www.wecnorthga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.