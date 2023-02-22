Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon.
Thursday-Sunday
• The Dalton High School Players present “The Addams Family: A New Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High theater. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.
Thursday
• The Georgia State Retirees Association has its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is LeeAnn Sturtz from Association Member Benefits Advisors. She will provide information regarding supplemental benefits available to GSRA members.
• The Murray County sole commissioner’s office hosts its second stakeholder meeting for the Murray County comprehensive plan at 6 p.m. in the media room of the Murray County Veterans Memorial Park, 651 Hyden Tyler Road.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton invites the public to the Collaborative Film Premiere composed by artist Juno at 7 p.m. The project covers the Conasauga River in Whitfield County and those who care for it. After the short film there will be a panel of experts to discuss the importance of the river and answer questions. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• Hamilton Medical Center offers its next Take it to Heart program at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems. The program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in and has at least two of the following risk factors: family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight. A physician’s order for the cardiac scoring is required. Have your physician send the order to the Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 20 in order to receive a free CT scan. Fasting for lab assessment is required. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, indicate when registering. To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6114. Space is limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.