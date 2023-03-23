Today
• The Family Support Council “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” monthly meeting is at the Whitfield County Senior Center at 11 a.m. The special program is presented by The Area Agency on Aging. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is from The Nest (Birdfeeder and Career Closet) program at Dalton State College.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free DIY @ the Library: Pillow Spray program at 4:30 p.m. This program shows you how to create your own pillow spray to help you relax and sleep. All supplies are provided.
• L’Abri Symphony presents its spring concert "Music Makes the World Go ‘Round" at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Dalton, 311 N. Thornton Ave. L’Abri's concerts are free and open to the public.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton Academy school council meets at noon.
Friday-Saturday
• The Wright Hotel in Chatsworth has a porch sale to help raise funds to preserve the hotel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. There are a variety of vintage pieces, household items, tools, antiques and collectibles in the sale. The garage is open for a used book sale. For more information, check out the Wright Hotel's page on Facebook or the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's website.
Friday-Sunday
• The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. More than 90 dancers participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical expertise reflects our pasts through our dancing. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the DHS theater door the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Saturday
• A Pup Hunt and Easter photo fundraiser for ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More) is this date. The Pup Hunt starts at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is available online until Friday, March 24. Registration on site begins at 10 a.m. and pictures are until 2 p.m. Registration is $5 per pup or donation of cat or dog food. Photo appointments available and walk-ins are welcome. A 5x7 print is $10. Text (706) 313-3924 for more information and appointments. ADREAM headquarters is at 1814 Utility Road in Rocky Face.
Monday
• Dalton State College Counseling offers a class on Mental Health First Aid Training at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 5 p.m. This class teaches about mental health resources, how to detect symptoms of depression in your loved ones and how to become certified in mental health first aid.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
Tuesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT Treats: Sweet and Savory Kabobs program at 4:30 p.m. for tweens and teens.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Chattanooga musician Benjamin Van Winkle, a cellist and composer, performs his eclectic music, including music for cello, piano, vocals and guitar with looping electronics, at Dalton State College in the Goodroe Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. More information about Van Winkle and his music can be found on his website, https://benvanwinklemusic.com.
March 30, 31-April 1
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its spring rummage sale at Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., on March 30 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.