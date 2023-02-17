Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• Free health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and more will be available at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The Dalton Whitfield NAACP hosts its second annual health fair at the center from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Black History Month observances. The DEO Clinic, Hamilton Health Care System, the Saint Joseph Clinic and others will offer free health screenings such as eye exams and tests for weight and body-mass index, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a test for prostate cancer. The CHI Memorial mammogram bus will be there providing mammograms. The bus takes health insurance but it will also provide free mammograms to women without health insurance. Information on chronic diseases and other health topics will be available in English and Spanish. Blood Assurance will have its blood donation bus available. Visitors will also have the opportunity to register to vote if they aren’t already registered.
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton (includes a prostate-specific antigen screening). If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
Monday
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Monday & Feb. 25
• Hamilton Medical Center offers its next Take it to Heart program on Monday at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems. The program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in and has at least two of the following risk factors: family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight. A physician’s order for the cardiac scoring is required. Have your physician send the order to the Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 20 in order to receive a free CT scan. Fasting for lab assessment is required. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, indicate when registering. To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6114. Space is limited. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare facilities will be followed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Tuesday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
• The Varnell Mayor and Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon.
Thursday
• The Georgia State Retirees Association has its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is LeeAnn Sturtz from Association Member Benefits Advisors. She will provide information regarding supplemental benefits available to GSRA members.
Feb. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Feb. 25
• The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department hosts its first pickleball doubles tournament, the Red Carpet Indoor Rally, at the Dalton Convention Center. The games will be played in the exhibition arena at the center. The courts will be set up on the concrete arena floor and games will be played using special balls that are designed for that type of surface. It is a doubles tournament for men’s and women’s teams. Players may sign up as teams or they can sign up as individuals and have a teammate assigned to them. The cost is $40, and each participant will receive a T-shirt. Teams are guaranteed to play at least three games. The games will begin as early as 9 a.m., and teams will be informed of their start time in advance. Registration will be open until Feb. 20. Teams and players can sign up at www.pickleballbrackets.com. On the site’s home page, search “Dalton” and then select “Dalton’s Red Carpet Rally.” Late registrants will be put on a waiting list and fit in if possible.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains hosts its annual “Big Night Out” casino fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Weaving Room at The Mill, 825 Chattanooga Ave. Tickets are $150 or $250 per couple, which includes $1,000 in chips per person and an open bar. Enjoy blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and a silent auction with professional dealers and unlimited chip rebuys. Prizes are awarded to the top three players. Cocktail attire is requested. The event is for those 21 and older. For tickets, go to bbbsngm.org.
Feb. 27
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murray County Senior Center at 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway in Chatsworth. If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Feb. 28
• The Westwood School school council meets at 1:30 p.m.
March 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
March 4
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date, April 1 and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 7
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Vegetable Gardens” with special guest Bob Westerfield, University of Georgia Extension horticulturalist. Please register in advance by the Monday, March 6, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
March 8
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.