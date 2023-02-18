Saturday
• Free health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and more will be available at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The Dalton Whitfield NAACP hosts its second annual health fair at the center from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Black History Month observances. The DEO Clinic, Hamilton Health Care System, the Saint Joseph Clinic and others will offer free health screenings such as eye exams and tests for weight and body-mass index, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a test for prostate cancer. The CHI Memorial mammogram bus will be there providing mammograms. The bus takes health insurance but it will also provide free mammograms to women without health insurance. Information on chronic diseases and other health topics will be available in English and Spanish. Blood Assurance will have its blood donation bus available. Visitors will also have the opportunity to register to vote if they aren’t already registered.
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton (includes a prostate-specific antigen screening). If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
Monday
• The Dalton Utilities governing board meets at 3 p.m. in the Dalton Utilities auditorium, 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway.
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Monday & Feb. 25
• Hamilton Medical Center offers its next Take it to Heart program on Monday at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems. The program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not
