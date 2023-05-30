Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
Friday
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors an easy/moderate 7-mile hike on Brush Creek Trail. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). Almost all gently downhill. Shuttle/hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Sam Steadman in the Truist tent, the Nicholas Edwards Williams Quintet and Steelin’ Peaches — An Allman Brothers Revue.
Friday-Sunday, June 9-10
• The Dalton Little Theatre presents the musical “Spamalot,” based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” offering a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend. Evening shows are at 7 on June 2, 3, 9 and 10. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The box office opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets on sale at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library Book Sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Monday
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Monday-June 9
•Dalton Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts vacation bible school Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night at Learning Tree School at 300 South Tibbs Road. Visit Facebook.com/DaltonVBS for more information.
Monday and June 20
• The Whitfield County Board of Education is developing its 2023-24 school year budget. All concerned citizens are invited to two board meetings to be at the Whitfield County Board of Education, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton on Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. A summary of the tentative 2023–24 school year budget will be presented. The public will have the opportunity to provide input on the proposed budget. Public participation in regularly scheduled meetings is governed by Board Policy BCBI, “Public Participation in Board Meetings.” Meeting minutes may be reviewed on the Whitfield County Schools website following the meetings.
June 6
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Maintaining Shrubs and Hedges.” Please register in advance by Monday, June 5, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise and Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Dr. Emily Brandt, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, will give a presentation on “Sharing Your Child’s Diagnosis with Others.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for livestreaming information. For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
June 7
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 8
• The North Georgia Medical Group Managers Association meets at the Dalton Golf & Country Club for a lunch meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Donna Grindle, founder and CEO of the Kardon Company, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. If you would like additional information on the association, or to register for this event, contact Tammy Gold at ngmmadalton@gmail.com or call (706) 537-1150.
June 9
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile hike on the Standing Indian section on the Appalachian Trail. Hike leader: Kelly Motter. For more information, contact hikeleaderKM@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Dre Hilton in the Truist tent, Kamp and the Regina Troupe Trio, a jazz/soul group from Atlanta.
June 10
• The 2023 Second Saturday season of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society gets underway with the return of Singing at the Depot in Chatsworth. There is no admission charge. The depot will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with the singing getting underway at 2:30. The Wright Hotel will be open for tours beginning at 1 p.m., also at no charge. Donations are always encouraged to assist with the preservation of these historic buildings. For more information, check both the Wright Hotel and Chatsworth Depot Facebook pages as well as the historical society website at www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org. Second Saturdays on July 8 and Aug. 12 will feature local authors and their newest works as well as a popular blue train.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton holds its annual Low Country Boil from 6 to 9 p.m. Those interested in forming a team can contact Sarah Murry at sarahm@creativeartsguild.org to sign up. Teams will compete and prizes will be awarded. The event is a fun, family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and Spigel Pavilion with yard games, live music, cold beverages and lots of delicious boil to sample. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted free. Tickets will include all you can eat boil. A cash bar will also be available. There will be a selection of other dishes that are kid-friendly and suitable for those who don’t like seafood, as well as tea and water. For tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
June 12
• The Dalton Board of Education holds a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget at 6:30 p.m. as part of the regular June monthly meeting of the board which will be in City Hall in the council chambers.
June 14
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 15
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
June 16
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are the Grupo Triples in the Truist tent, Uriel UMC and Banda Santa Cecilia, a Los Angeles, California-based band that plays bossa nova and boleros.
June 17
• The Benton Mackaye Trail Association sponsors an “easy” 3.4-mile hike to watch the water arrive. Start at the Ocoee Whitewater Center and then hike the trail from Forest Service Road 221 to Thunder Rock and see the rhododendron in bloom. Hike leader: Clare Sullivan. For more information, contact hikeleaderCS2@bmtamail.org.
June 19
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
June 21
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
June 22
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
June 23
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog) featuring Turtletown Creek “plus two of the most beautiful falls you’ll ever see on a short hike.” Hike leader: Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. This night is Shakespeare in Burr Park, “Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee).” The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 8. The host is the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition.
June 26
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
June 28
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
June 29
• “Biblical Citizenship,” “be the catalyst for restoring biblical values in your city, state and nation,” is offered at 6:30 p.m. (free admission) at the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way. This is a presentation by PatriotAcademy.com. It is based on David Barton’s work.
June 30
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The grounds open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 8:30.
July 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
July 5
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 7
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Seth David Coley and the Rabbit Valley Boys in the Truist tent, Jericho Rose and Chattanooga-based country music singer Brandon Davis.
July 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
July 12
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 14
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kilough in the Truist tent, Tophouse and The Arcadian Wild, a Nashville, Tennessee-based folk band.
July 17
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Murray County High School Alumni Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth.
July 19
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
July 21
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Joe Vidalez in the Truist tent, Shugah Munny and Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 24
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
July 26
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
July 28
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are As Seen on TV in the Truist tent, Remembering January and Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute.
Aug. 2
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 4
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly. The first act takes the stage in the Truist tent around 6:30 p.m. The opening act will start on the main stage around 7:30, and the headliner will take the main stage around 8:30. The acts are Kelsi Westfall in the Truist tent, Live Out Loud and The Core.
Aug. 7
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 9
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 11
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 16
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 18
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 21
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 23
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Aug. 25
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Aug. 28
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Aug. 30
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 11
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
