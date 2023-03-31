Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.