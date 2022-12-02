U.S. Senate runoff early voting
• Early voting for the Georgia U.S. Senate ends today. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. toiday at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. In Whitfield County, early voting is today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the elections office in the courthouse.
Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Today-Saturday
• A Mistletoe Market plus December Gallery Opening and Artist Reception is today at the Creative Arts Guild. The Guild presents its annual Mistletoe Market today from noon to 7:30 p.m. and continuing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors in the facility’s two dance studios. This year’s Market co-occurs with the Guild’s Gallery Opening and Artist Reception tonight, with the opening and reception from 5:30 to 7:30. That event features painter Jaime Barks in Gallery FIVE20 and Melisa Henley and Arts in Health in Gallery ONE11. Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, Brookwood School’s Christkindl Markt coincides with the Guild’s Mistletoe Market.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia’s Santa Paws is at Petsmart from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will receive two 5x7s for $15.
• Dalton’s Christmas festivities continue when the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center presents its Second Annual Mistletoe Festival in downtown Dalton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A $5 admission gets you into all events. Most of the activities will take place at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Ethan Slaughter, a singer from LaFayette who has been tapped to compete on the upcoming season of “American Idol,” will perform. Children will be able to have their photos taken with Santa Claus, and there will be a Mr. and Mrs. Mistletoe Pageant at Stage 123 at 123 Gordon St. from 1 to 3 p.m. The movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” will be shown at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Wink Theatre. Tickets for the festival can be purchased the day of the event or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-mistletoe-festival-tickets-419814094257.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s Polar Express event returns to the Chatsworth Depot from noon to 4 p.m. Dramatic readings of the book “The Polar Express” by local retired educator C.L. Dunn will take place inside the depot on each half hour. The depot will be decorated for the Christmas holidays. The depot’s Big Blue Train will take riders to visit Santa at the nearby historic Wright Hotel. The hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. New this year, the Wright Hotel will also be open for tours during the same hours. Refreshments will be served at the depot by Friends of the Chatsworth-Murray County Library. The event is free for children 10 and under (must be accompanied by a paid adult), but a $3 donation for those ages 11 and up is requested for depot admission. The Big Blue Train rides to see Santa and the hotel tours are free, but donations are always encouraged. The depot is on First Avenue in the historic district of downtown while the Wright Hotel is on the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, a block east of the Murray County Courthouse.
• The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center’s annual Tour of Homes has returned for the holiday season. The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the homes of Roger Cheek and Alan Peeples; Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare; Cindy Michaels; and Chris and Lauren Sain. There is also a buffet dinner at The Farm. Tickets are $60 per person and include the tour and dinner; tour tickets only are $35. Tickets can be purchased at the crisis center’s Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-6595.
Sunday
• The Tunnel Hill community Christmas Tree Lighting event is at the Tunnel Hill Depot at 4 p.m. There are food trucks, coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, pictures with Santa Claus, music and fun. The tree lighting is at 6:30.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Westwood School Wildcats chorus directed by Tiffany Hunt at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library brings back its annual Polar Express event from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a free event for all ages to enjoy. There will be multiple train trips to read “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. While waiting for the conductor to announce the train there will be crafts to make and refreshments to enjoy. And Santa will be there for pictures.
Tuesday
• Voting for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is this date. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 9
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Rome Flute Ensemble’s annual Christmas performance led by Lisa Elders of Dalton at 11 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 9-10
• Candlelight Tours are at the Chief Vann House. Visitors will tour the lovingly decorated house by candlelight while listening to live music, sponsored by the Friends of the Chief Vann House. The tours are Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Arrive by 8 p.m. to fully enjoy the holiday experience. Candlelight Tours admission is $7. The Chief Vann House is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth.
Dec. 9-11, 16-17
• The Dalton Little Theatre (DLT) presents “DLT’s Twisted Shorts: The Slings and Arrows of Holiday Cheer.” Seventeen actors make up the production for which tickets are available at daltonlittletheatre.com. Performance times are Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 9-11, 16-18
• For 30 years “The Nutcracker” ballet has been a tradition during the holiday season for the Northwest Georgia region. “Nutcracker 2022,” presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for eight performances: Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Tickets are $20 and are on sale to the public starting Monday, Nov. 28, at 411 North Park Drive in Dalton. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Dec. 10
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail. A workday is this date and begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. Volunteers will meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college’s athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools will be provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• Murray County High School Fine Arts is proud to present our first ever holiday bazaar at 8 a.m. There is a $3 per person entry fee. Come out for food, crafts, holiday gifts, and more. Table spots are $40 a piece. All money raised will go to benefit the art, chorus, and drama programs at the high school. Please email ashli.solinger@murray.k12.ga.us or catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us for more information, to register your booth or to make payments.
Dec. 13
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center Christmas Celebration program opens with dance performances by the Trailblazers Line Dancers and the MAR-SEL Tap Dancers at 10:30 a.m. Throughout the morning you can have your picture taken with Santa Claus. Special guest Kristin Estermyer from Willowbrook Hospice will set up her North Pole hot chocolate stand. Christmas dinner is served at 11:30 a.m. Dine-in is $5 and carryout is $7. Please call well in advance to reserve your Christmas lunch. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• Murray County High School presents its first ever piano recital with music for the season at 7 p.m. The event is free and will take place in the high school auditorium.
Dec. 14
• The Creative Arts Guild holds a kids culinary class from 5 to 7 p.m. The class is for ages 7 to 10. Cost is $60. “Chip, chip hooray” for the holidays! Students will learn techniques to ice and decorate pre-baked cookies. Each student will leave with decorated cookies, recipes to try at home and treats made in class. For more information visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 15
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Sounds of Joy Community Choir at 11 a.m. A special “Christmas Present Mystery Drawing” with event sponsors is at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 16
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts a farewell retirement special open house for Senior Center Director Rosie Mosteller from 3 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop in and join in wishing her the best in her retirement. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Dec. 19
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts a “Christmas Cookie Exchange” at 12:30 p.m. To participate and contribute your Christmas Cookies, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700 or stop by to pick up program details.
Dec. 20
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 21
• Celebrate the holidays and join the Dalton Arts Project in honoring the 26 years of original “Nutcracker” art by Karen Heid at Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium, 218 N. Hamilton St. Enjoy the story of each year’s painting from 1997-2022. The gallery is open from 4 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 23
Dec. 28
