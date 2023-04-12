Today-Thursday
• The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is held. The sale is through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out. Purchases may be made with cash or check. The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community while giving horticulture students real-world experience and an opportunity to display their work. All proceeds benefit the horticulture program at GNTC. Prices are all 10-inch hanging baskets $12 each, all 6-inch pots $5 each, Kimberly ferns $10 each, all four packs $5 each and all flats $32 each. The sale is at the greenhouses across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building.
Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Double L Restaurant at 449 Industrial Blvd. in Ellijay.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Executive Board of Trustees has a called meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton offers a Culinary Arts class titled “For Peeps Sake” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feeling “BAAAD” about Easter cuisine? Learn how to elevate your menu without the “sheep” thrills. You’ll be so stuffed it’s not even “bunny” and you will leave with the confidence to serve “EGGcellent” fare to dye for. The class is for ages 18 and up. The cost is $70 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• The City Park School school council meets in the conference room at 11:30 a.m.
• The Salvation Army telethon to raise funds to send children to summer camp is from 7 to 9 p.m on WDNN. Call (706) 278-3966 or visit 1109 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton to make your donation early. To donate online, visit the Donate to Dalton Youth Camp Campaign (salvationarmygeorgia.org).
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Gallery Opening and Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event spotlights sculpture with International Sculpture Day and the Guild’s Spring For The Arts event on Saturday, April 29. Gallery
