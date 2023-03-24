Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton Academy school council meets at noon.
Today-Saturday
• The Wright Hotel in Chatsworth has a porch sale to help raise funds to preserve the hotel from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. There are a variety of vintage pieces, household items, tools, antiques and collectibles in the sale. The garage is open for a used book sale. For more information, check out the Wright Hotel’s page on Facebook or the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s website.
Today-Sunday
• The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Reflections” today at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater. More than 90 dancers participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical expertise reflects our pasts through our dancing. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Dance Theatre of Dalton studios, 411 North Park Drive, or the DHS theater door the day of the shows. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Saturday
• A Pup Hunt and Easter photo fundraiser for ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More) is this date. The Pup Hunt starts at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is available online until Friday, March 24. Registration on site begins at 10 a.m. and pictures are until 2 p.m. Registration is $5 per pup or donation of cat or dog food. Photo appointments available and walk-ins are welcome. A 5x7 print is $10. Text (706) 313-3924 for more information and appointments. ADREAM headquarters is at 1814 Utility Road in Rocky Face.
Monday
• Dalton State College Counseling offers a class on Mental Health First Aid Training at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 5 p.m. This class teaches about mental health resources, how to detect symptoms of depression in your loved ones and how to become certified in mental health first aid.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcome.
Tuesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a free TnT Treats: Sweet and Savory Kabobs program at 4:30 p.m. for tweens and teens.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• Chattanooga musician Benjamin Van Winkle, a cellist and composer, performs his eclectic music, including music for cello, piano, vocals and guitar with looping electronics, at Dalton State College in the Goodroe Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. More information about Van Winkle and his music can be found on his website, https://benvanwinklemusic.com.
Thursday, March 31 & April 1
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its spring rummage sale at Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., on Thursday and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds a Bonus Bingo Game at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Jennifer Dixon of Senior Solutions. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
March 31
April 1
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library hosts its annual Author Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrating authors, artists, books and literacy. Join in the fun with more than 35 authors and artists in attendance, books for all ages, fiction, nonfiction, and multiple genres such as action-adventure, Christian, fantasy, historical, romance, science fiction and more. There will also be discussion panels. Author Fest is for the whole family. There will be a Kid’s Corner filled with fun, free activities and crafts. At 1 p.m. the library will have an egg hunt, and all participants will get to pick out a free book. See the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and its website (ngrl.org) for the most up-to-date information on all of its events.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy a day of archaeology-themed activities at the Chief Vann House. Stay tuned to Friends of the Chief Vann House on Facebook and Gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse for updates on guest hosts and activities. All activities and demonstrations are included in admission, $6 per person. The historic site is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth. The phone number is (706) 695-2598 and the email address is vann_house_park@dnr.ga.gov.
April 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
April 4
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Composting.” Please register in advance by the Monday, April 3, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
April 5
• The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce presents an Economic Outlook Breakfast at the Dalton Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 8 and the buffet line will begin serving at 8:15. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased by March 31. The keynote speaker is Roger Tutterow, Henssler Financial Endowed Chair, director of the Econometric Center and professor of economics at Kennesaw State University. To purchase tickets, go to daltonchamber.org/events or call (706) 278-7373.
