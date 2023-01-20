Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop (intermediate and advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. Cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students will practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on work. This class is especially geared towards those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students will also be given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their materials. The first class is Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshops are also offered on Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Today-Sunday, Jan. 27-28
• “Hellman v. McCarthy” by Brian Richard Mori, a fictionalized account of the greatest literary feud of modern history between Lillian Hellman and Mary McCarthy, is the next play on the Dalton Little Theatre stage. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. The play, directed by Doug May, features Kitty Reel as Hellman and Judith Beasley as McCarthy. Tickets are available at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Saturday
• The Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation holds Bree’s Miles of Memories, a 5K race and fun run. The race is at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway in Canton. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. The fun run starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:15 a.m. Chadwick, of Canton, died in July 2022 after being hit by a gate at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during the Wagon Train observance. According to the website for the event, https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Canton/BreesMilesofMemories, proceeds benefit the Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation. Awards will be presented to overall winners and for five-year age groups. $500 will be awarded to the team with the most registered runners. In honor of Chadwick’s love of Dr. Seuss, runners are encouraged to dress up as a Dr. Seuss character. Registration is $27.50 for the fun run and $37.50 for the 5K through noon Friday. Runners can also choose a “no swag” option which is $22.50 for the fun run and $32.50 for the 5K. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Canton/BreesMilesofMemories.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a Citizenship Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. This workshop helps people prepare for the citizenship exam and interview. Presented by Maria Guijon. For ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers TnT Nerf War from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Grab your blasters and a pocket full of darts. Each month library staff and patrons get together to play Nerf games like Capture the Flag, Battle Royale and VIP. The library provides blasters and darts to those who need them. For children fourth to 12th grade.
Sunday
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at Old Spring Place Methodist Church. Officers and property chairs will share their 2022 reports of work accomplished. Looking for a volunteer opportunity? The annual reports tell the important work of each property. Attend and listen to hear about a job that may appeal to you.
Monday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Résumé Writing 101 at 5 p.m. This course will help you learn the best ways to write a résumé that will impress. For ages 18-plus; presentation is bilingual.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Tuesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “TnT Treats: S’mores Mini No-Bake Cream Pie” at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can try their hand at treat-making with these delicious no-bake pies. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Conasauga Drug Court conducts a graduation ceremony for four of its participants at 10 a.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the jury assembly room. Refreshments are provided
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
• The Georgia State Retirees Association meets at noon at Western Sizzlin (501 Legion Drive). All retired state employees are invited.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “DIY at the Library: Sugar Scrub” at 4:30 p.m. Create your own sugar scrub so you can have a spa day at home. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Jan. 27
Jan. 28
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on this day. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and will feature some old favorites from earlier days but also songs from the newest convention songbooks. There will be congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge. Soups, sandwiches and desserts to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
• The WoodSongs Dalton concert series is back after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. The concert proceeds will benefit the DEO Clinic, and contributions from each concert will be matched up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America. The 2023 concert series will be at First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Selvidge St. in downtown Dalton. The first show is scheduled for this day at 7 p.m. and will feature the Zoe & Cloyd trio. Advance tickets are $20. At the door, tickets will be $24. Online tickets are on sale at http://woodsongsdalton.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the DEO Clinic in the Mack Gaston Community Center, the Dalton Freight Depot Gift Shop and at Bigham Music.
Jan. 30
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Applying to FAFSA at 5 p.m. Learn how to complete the 2023-24 FAFSA application. This course does not require registration to attend. For ages 14-plus; presentation is bilingual.
Feb. 4
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Feb. 5
• Six historic buildings in Whitfield and Murray counties offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is participating in the statewide event sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society. The buildings are the Blunt House in Dalton, the Chatsworth Depot, the Hamilton House in Dalton, the Huff House in Dalton, the old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Members of the historical society will give tours of the properties.
Feb. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 7
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
Feb. 8
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult Culinary Arts class from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us to master the art of French cooking in this special Valentine’s class. French wine will be included in cost of class. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $80. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 11
• The Whitfield County Republican Party convenes precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Whitfield County Republican Party Convention at 10 a.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Whitfield County Republican Party Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
Feb. 16
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
Feb. 18
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Feb. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
