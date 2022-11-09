Today
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center welcomes back the Salem Baptist Church Quartet at 11 a.m. The public is invited.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds its monthly meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins noon, followed by the program at 12:45 p.m., which features Gary Cochran and local legislators from the Georgia General Assembly. DWMREA business items will also be conducted.
Friday-Saturday
• The annual Harvest Arts and Crafts Show is at the Mack Gaston Community Center (218 N. Fredrick St.) on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unique neighborhood arts and crafts event is held annually by the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center to showcase the artistry and craftsmanship of our community’s older adults. The event is free and open to the public. Food will be sold at this event. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Friday
• The patriotic placing of American flags on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn known as the “Avenue of Flags” takes place this day, which is Veterans Day. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout since the number of persons willing to place the over 200 flags in recent years has diminished. Those planning to help are asked to arrive at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start. Barry Robbins, a Whitfield County commissioner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will share brief remarks after all the flags have been placed.
• AdventHealth and Bojangles of Chatsworth honor the community’s veterans by hosting a free veterans breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. All veterans and Patriot Guard members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at Bojangles of Chatsworth, 1119 N. Third Ave. For more information about the veterans breakfast, call AdventHealth Murray at (706) 602-7800, ext. 2318.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority’s finance committee meets at 10 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St., in the second floor conference room.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19
• The countdown to Christmas has begun, and Dalton State College is kicking off the holiday season with a family-friendly Christmas comedy. The Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents “Dashing Through the Snow” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodroe Auditorium on campus. The story is set in the small-town Tinsel, Texas, four days before Christmas. When guests begin arriving for a parade, Trina, the innkeeper of a local bed and breakfast, realizes she has more than she can handle with the group of “nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers,” according to the Dramatists Play Service. Tickets are $10 for the public and free to current Dalton State students, faculty and staff who present a Roadrunner ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing kcorrell@daltonstate.edu.
Saturday
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail. There are two upcoming workdays: this date and Saturday, Dec. 10. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college’s athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
Saturday, Sunday
• The annual Veterans Day Parade, which is sponsored by Dalton American Legion Post 112, is in downtown Dalton on Saturday, at 10 a.m. The parade starts on Waugh Street, goes east on Waugh to Hamilton Street, then west on Morris Street and north on Thornton Avenue. “The parade honors veterans, but it is not just for veterans,” said John Wilson, commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112. “It’s open to anyone who wishes to honor veterans, not just to those who served.” There’s no cost to participate; those who wish to take part are asked to register no later than today. Those who wish to take part can email alpost112dalton@gmail.com. The American Legion and the Dalton Elks Lodge are partnering once again for a dinner for veterans on Sunday at the Elks Lodge from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is for a veteran and one guest. Veteran of the Year is presented at that dinner. “The Veteran of the Year is the veteran who is doing the most for other veterans now, no matter what their rank was or what they did in the military,” Wilson said. Those who wish to nominate a veteran for the award can email Wilson at alpost112dalton@gmail.com.
Saturday, Monday
• Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful holds free composting classes on Saturday at Edwards Park in Varnell and Monday at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. No reservation is required. The Edwards Park class starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. The class at the library starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs to 6 p.m.
Sunday
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society November meeting is at 2:30 p.m. at the Old Cisco School, which was built in 1924. Becky Harris Whaley will share the history of the school. Directions: Go north on Highway 411 to Cisco Baptist Church (13745 N. 411 Highway) then turn right. The school is on the right.
• The Dalton American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard makes a presentation of the flags for Hamilton Hospice’s annual Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. at Dalton First Presbyterian Church. The presentation honors veterans who passed while on hospice care. The honoring of veterans includes a presentation of the flags for the branches of the armed forces. For more information, contact the Rev. Rick Gillert at (706) 272-6837 or Gary Benson at (706) 581-2770.
Monday
• The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors meets at 10 a.m. in the Northside Hospital Cherokee board room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd., Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For more information or directions, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. in the Whitfield County Courthouse Board of Commissioners meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge St. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
• The Lesche Woman’s Club meets at 6 p.m. at Roberts Library on Dalton State College’s campus. The program “History of Dalton” is presented by John Hutcheson. Recommended reading is “Creating the Modern South: Millhands and Managers in Dalton, Georgia, 1884-1984.”
Tuesday
• The local League of Women Voters meets at noon at the Western Sizzlin restaurant. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Virgelia Meek at (706) 226-6774 or Jackie Renfroe at (706) 278-8166.
• The Varnell Mayor and Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W.
