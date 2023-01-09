Today
• The League of Women Voters of Dalton has a luncheon meeting at noon at the Western Sizzlin restaurant. Speakers are Joe Barnett, Joe Cash and Mandy Locke of the Mountain Education Charter High School in Chatsworth. They will speak to about Georgia Senate Bill 153 and how it can affect the viability and sustainability of the school. Everyone is invited to attend.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers TnT DIY: Dragon Eyes at 4:30 p.m. Teens and tweens are invited to create dragon eyes. These can also be turned into necklaces and rings. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a Kids Culinary Arts Class titled “Copycats, Think Outside The Bun” from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will create some favorites from “The Bell.” Mexican pizza not available? Learn how to make it at home, along with other tasty treats. Cost is $60. Class is for ages 9-13. To register, or for more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Thursday
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Paws to Read from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids can practice their reading and develop social and emotional skills during this monthly program. Stop by and visit with dogs from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in the children’s department. For first to fifth grade.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Blue Ridge School school council meets at 1 p.m.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Learn at the Library UV Resin: Boxes at 3 p.m. Create your own trinket box out of resin. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Saturday, Feb. 18
• Winter genealogy workshops have been scheduled for Saturday and Saturday, Feb. 18. These are full-day workshops at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Beginner and intermediate research topics are on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 14. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the topics are Basics of Genealogy and Walking the Paper Trail. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. topics will include Women in Your Line, Basics in Genealogy with DNA and Secrets in the Census Records. A Brick Walls workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. both days. Sack lunches will be available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Jan. 17
• The Dalton Academy school council meets at noon.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers TnT Dungeons & Dragons at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can embark on adventures, defeat villains and find treasure in this ongoing Dungeons & Dragons campaign for grades 6-12. No experience is required, and materials are provided. You can also play along virtually on the Teen Discord server. Email powellb@ngrl.org for an invitation.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
• The Varnell City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W.
Jan. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Jan. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics Workshop (intermediate and advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. Cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students will practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on work. This class is especially geared towards those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students will also be given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their materials. The first class is Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshops are also offered on Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. You will need to register for each workshop separately. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Jan. 21
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a Citizenship Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. This workshop helps individuals prepare for the citizenship exam and interview. Presented by Maria Guijon. For ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers TnT Nerf War from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Grab your blasters and a pocket full of darts. Each month library staff and patrons get together to play Nerf games like Capture the Flag, Battle Royale and VIP. The library provides blasters and darts to those who need them. For fourth to 12th grade.
Jan. 22
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at Old Spring Place Methodist Church. Officers and property chairs will share their 2022 reports of work accomplished. Looking for a volunteer opportunity? The annual reports tell the important work of each property. Attend and listen to hear about a job that may appeal to you.
Jan. 23
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Résumé Writing 101 at 5 p.m. This course will help you learn the best ways to write a résumé that will impress. For ages 18-plus; presentation is bilingual.
Jan. 24
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “TnT Treats: S’mores Mini No-Bake Cream Pie” at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can try their hand at treat-making with these delicious no-bake pies. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Jan. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Jan. 26
• The Brookwood School school council meets at noon.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers “DIY at the Library: Sugar Scrub” at 4:30 p.m. Create your own sugar scrub so you can have a spa day at home. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Jan. 27
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 30
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers Applying to FAFSA at 5 p.m. Learn how to complete the 2023-24 FAFSA application. This course does not require registration to attend. For ages 14-plus; presentation is bilingual.
Feb. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 8
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult Culinary Arts class from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us to master the art of French cooking in this special Valentine’s class. French wine will be included in cost of class. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $80. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 16
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
Feb. 20
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
March 20
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
April 3
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
April 10
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
