Today
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the Council Chambers on the first floor. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom. You may access the link information at www.down towndalton.com.
Thursday
• The Oaks at Dalton, a senior living community, hosts an AARP Driving Education class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost for members is $15; $20 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to 30. Lunch is provided. The Oaks at Dalton is at 2470 Dug Gap Road. For more information, call (706) 264-6798.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
• The Board of Trustees of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing on the county’s 2022 property tax rate at 5 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners holds an open house in the courthouse at 6 p.m. During this open house the public can tour the renovated area, view the new digital access to historic deeds and see artwork from a local collector.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• “Spring Place on the Move” is the theme for the 25th annual Spring Place Community Festival at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, which opens at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 10. Sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, the festival commemorates Spring Place’s past and raises funds for the continued preservation of the 1875 structure that is Murray County’s oldest building built for public use. There is no admission fee, but visitors are welcome to purchase raffle tickets on Festival Day. Special features will include a display of antique automobiles outside and a display of photographs highlighting the changes in transportation since the Old Federal Road was built through Spring Place in 1805. Parking will be available on Elm Street with shuttles to the church and auction site provided. To find out more about the festival, call Elizabeth Robinson at (706) 695-6021, Jyana and Chuck Smith at (706) 695-8297, or Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
• Bob Byrd Judo (616 S. Hamilton St.) hosts an open dojo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to welcome the community and raise money for Dalton Greater Works. The event is free and includes games and fun for the little ones; demonstrations and skill-sharing for the adults; and a bake sale with all proceeds going to Dalton Greater Works, a local nonprofit outreach program dedicated to helping those most in need in the community.
• Former Dalton resident Kristine F. Anderson has a book signing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crescent City Tavern (324 S. Depot St.) for her debut novel, “Crooked Truth.” The event is hosted by Chapter Chatters of Dalton.
• The Murray Arts Council hosts a series of free concerts in Chatsworth City Park on 2nd Avenue on the third Saturday of June, July, August and September. Concessions are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and lots of friends. Stephen Busie opens the concert at 7 p.m. for headliner Social Folk at 8.
Monday
• The Dalton Board of Education holds Taxpayer Bill of Rights/property tax rate hearings at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
Tuesday
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Aug. 24
• The Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency hosts a Small Business Seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edwards Park, with lunch provided. Participants will go through training on Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, Stop the Bleed, Risk Assessment, Epilepsy Awareness, Disaster Planning and Industry in Disasters. To sign up, visit https://form.jotform.com/220444907101142.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
Aug. 25
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing on the county’s 2022 property tax rate at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
Aug. 26
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing on the county’s 2022 property tax rate at noon in the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse at 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton, when the commissioners are expected to adopt the tax rate.
• The Creative Arts Guild’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Community Forum is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton, and is open to the public. Please RSVP to (706) 278-0168 if you plan to attend. For more information, please contact Amanda Brown at (706) 259-1974.
Aug. 27
• Hamilton Health Care System hosts a “Coffee and Donuts Hiring Event” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway. The event includes doughnuts, coffee, giveaways and on-site interviews. Participants are encouraged to ask about sign-on bonuses. Visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of current opportunities. For more information, call (706) 272-6271.
Aug. 30
• The Dalton Board of Education holds a Taxpayer Bill of Rights/property tax rate hearing at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
• The Oaks at Dalton, a senior living community, hosts a Sip N Learn wine and dine event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wine and food is provided. Speakers will talk about these subjects: Medicare and Medicaid; longterm care insurance; Veterans Affairs benefits; real estate; cost of assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities; and hospice services. The Oaks at Dalton is at 2470 Dug Gap Road.
Sept. 8
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) meets at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Lunch begins at noon, and the program begins at 12:45, which features Mike Ewton, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, and Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Also on the program is DWMREA business. All local retired educators are invited.
Sept. 10
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Battle of the Badges, a charity softball game between the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, is at Riverbend Park. Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. The game benefits Shop With a Cop, the Grace and Joy House, and Special Olympics. There will also be “Meet a Cop,” a Kid Zone, a prize raffle and more.
Sept. 17
• The Murray Arts Council hosts a series of free concerts in Chatsworth City Park on 2nd Avenue on the third Saturday of June, July, August and September. Concessions are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and lots of friends. Kirk Jones opens the concert at 7 p.m. for headliner Von Wamps at 8.
Sept. 21
• The Conasauga Drug Court holds its 20th anniversary party from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stage 123 at Rock Bridge Community Church, 123 W. Gordon St. The public is invited. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided
Sept. 24
• The Prater’s Mill Historic Site hosts the 2022 VetClassic, an automotive fundraising event to benefit Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned, nonprofit organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown. The facility serves youth during the summer months and veterans for the rest of the year.
Sept. 27
• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 6
• All Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association members are invited to a tour of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton from 10 to 11 a.m. The site (328 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E.) is on the Hammond Creek Middle School campus. To make reservations, to get information on the lunch or to order lunch, email Sandra Derrick at georgiadawg76@windstream.net.
