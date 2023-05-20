Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.