Today
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the Council Chambers on the first floor. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom at www.downtowndalton.com.
• AdventHealth Murray hosts a one-day hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AdventHealth Murray has positions available in many areas. Applicants can interview with hiring managers, and same day offers will be made to qualified individuals and positions. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is recommended but not required. Visit http://link.adventhealth.com/tp/rj6-4VECL-e.K to register.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday-Saturday
• Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 nightly. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
• The Dalton High School botany class has its annual plant sale from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the greenhouse in the school’s west parking lot. They are selling summer squash, milkweed, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, basil, dill and much more.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin’ Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
Friday & May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on
