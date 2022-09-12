Tuesday
• The Dalton High School school council meets at 8 a.m. in the media center.
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority Board of Directors has a called meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in the Council Chambers on the first floor. This meeting takes the place of the regularly scheduled meeting on the third Wednesday of the month. The public is welcome either in person or via Zoom. They may access the link information by going to www.downtowndalton.com
• The Dalton Junior High School school council meets from 1 to 2 p.m.
• A local support group for those affected by essential tremor meets at 1 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 187 Lower Dawnville Road N.E. The group serves people in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee. It is affiliated with The International Essential Tremor Foundation. For more information, contact Cindy Crafton at (706) 463-1063 or via email at cindy.crafton1675@gmail.com. Look for the group on Facebook at "Tremor Support for You."
• "Conservatives Talk," a Georgia political commentary show with Justin Kelly and Jamie Palmer, has its first ever live audience recording at the Whitfield GOP Headquarters (151 Benjamin Way). Kelly and Palmer will give their thoughts on current topics and will take questions from the audience. They break down current political news and provide entertainment along the way. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7. For more information, contact Chairman Dianne Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
Wednesday
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the singing group The Salem Quartet from Salem Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
• The city of Dalton solicits comments on its 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report at a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. at meet.google.com/ugd-kzmz-bdk. Draft copies of the report will be available for examination and comment by the public during the virtual public hearing. This public comment period on the report ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult culinary class titled “Penne for Your Thoughts” from 6 to 9 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. The class is for ages 21 and up. Cost is $80. Participants in the class will make and hand-roll pasta, make sauces and explore favorite Italian cuisine with wine specific to Italy. The class is led by chef Courtney Coffey. To register, go to www.creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168.
Thursday
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council meets at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Hammond Creek Middle School school council meets from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• The Blue Ridge School school council meets at 1 p.m.
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Festival preview party and Taste of Dalton event from 7 to 9 p.m. The event features favorite area restaurants throughout the campus offering delicious samples for you and your friends to enjoy as you receive first viewing (and purchasing!) options during Festival weekend. Your ticket also includes beverages of your choice at one of the many bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water. This event celebrates the opening of Festival weekend and is the best opportunity to view and purchase artwork from the Festival Indoor Patron Exhibit. It is also the perfect time to meet and mingle with Festival artists, volunteers and patrons. Guests can vote for their favorite piece from the Indoor Patron Exhibit to be considered for the People's Choice Award. Attire is dressy-casual. Tickets are $55 and are available at www.creativeartsguild.org or by calling (706) 278-0168.
Saturday-Sunday
• The Creative Arts Guild’s 59th annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts weekend is on the Guild’s campus at 520 W. Waugh St. Hours are Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 278-0168. The weekend includes:
— Indoor Patron Exhibit: A juried exhibit that spans the entirety of the Creative Art Guild's galleries (Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery ONE11) and is open to artists over the age of 18 working in all mediums. This work remains up through Oct. 28.
— Outdoor Artist Market: Featuring regional artists with booths full of artistic creations and treasures.
— Live performances by local/regional musicians, artists and Guild students.
— Multi-Cultural Children's Hill: Kids of all ages can travel the world without leaving the Guild's grounds. Visit booths representing different countries and learn about their history and culture through activities and crafts. Then, visit the Children's Art Market where kids can purchase a piece of artwork that speaks to them — no grownups allowed/ (Don't worry, grownups ... the artwork is appropriately priced for kids.)
— Self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, including new additions in celebration of the garden's tenth anniversary.
Saturday
• The North Whitfield High School class of 1964 reunion is at the Emery Street Market Cafe (307 Emery St.) from 4 to 7 p.m. No reservations are required. For more information, call (706) 537-2585.
• The Murray Arts Council (MAC) hosts the second annual Chatsworth Ukulele Festival from noon to 7 p.m. in Chatsworth City Park on 2nd Avenue. Admission is free. The festival concludes with a free concert by Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps at 7 p.m. The concert is the final performance of MAC’s Summer Concert Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and lots of friends.
Monday
• Flu shots are given by the Whitfield County Health Department at the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your Medicare card. The center is at 302 Cappes St.
• A blood drive is at the Whitfield County Courthouse in the training room (on the first floor, opposite the Board of Commissioners' meeting room) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will receive a free T-shirt, a coupon for a free dessert from The Peach Cobbler Factory, a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips and an opportunity to win a free VIP Racing trip. To schedule a time, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "Whitfieldco."
• Budgeting 101, learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement, is offered at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The presentation will be given by someone from the Georgia United Credit Union. There will be a translator present for Spanish speakers. The class is at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.