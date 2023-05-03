Today
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Drug Court graduation ceremony will be held in the jury assembly room on the second floor of the Whitfield County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
• Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Dalton Flower Show returns in May to the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Anyone may enter and all ages from young children through older adults are invited to participate. There are no fees to enter this community and family flower show. Bring your entries to the community center on Thursday, May 4, with horticulture entries brought in from 4 and 6 p.m. On Friday, May 5, entries in design and arrangements should be brought in from 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging is from 10 a.m. and noon. The public may visit the show on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Flower Show Committee asks that all entries be picked up by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Flyers with details on how to enter the show can be picked up at the Whitfield County Senior Center (302 Cappes St.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Murray County High School Spring Concert and Piano Recital is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
• Carl Lancaster with Lakeshore Community Gardens talks about local gardening resources in Dalton at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• A Cinco de Mayo fundraiser to benefit St. Mark’s Preschool is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St.
Sunday
• In the Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton a second annual 5k fundraising walk/run is scheduled in honor of Luis Perez, who passed away to suicide in December 2021. “We are raising money to assist those with suicidal thoughts or other mental problems, to get help,” said a spokesman for the Laps for Luis committee of dedicated volunteers. To preregister and participate in this 5k walk/run, the preregistration fee is $35 before April 30, after the deadline it is $40. It includes a colorful T-shirt. You can purchase a shirt on that day, without participating, for $20. You can also purchase a “Memories of Luis” booklet for $20. Those preferring to participate in the one-mile #LapForLife walk do not need to register. It is free. For more information or to preregister and get a T-shirt, go to www.lapsforluis.org.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. Historic Preservation Awards and scholarships will be presented.
Monday
• AdventHealth Murray hosts the AdventHealth AngioScreen bus from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The AngioScreen bus will be parked in the parking lot of AdventHealth Murray. An AngioScreen is a noninvasive, 10-minute vascular screening designed to assess your risk of heart disease and stroke. The screening is $85 per person and is HSA (health savings account) eligible. To register for this screening, visit https://bit.ly/3vTFXsB.
• There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the training room in the Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. Dalton. All donors will get a T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card. There will be food in the canteen. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsorcode whitfieldco.
• Jennifer DesRochers starts a four-course series on Forest Ecology from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The first course is about trees. Other courses in the series follow in the coming months.
May 10
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a Kids Culinary Arts class titled “Ramen Calm and Roll On” from 5 to 8 p.m. Get your noodle on and come roll with the Guild in this ramen and sushi class. Students will craft a one-of-a-kind bowl of ramen and work on rolling authentic and fun sushi rolls. The class is for ages 9-13. The cost is $60 per student. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
May 11
• The Benton MacKaye Trail (BMT) Association sponsors an 8-mile moderate hike in the Cohuttas: Dally Gap Hemptop trail, joining the BMT at Spanish Oaks, then on to the remains of the old fire tower at Hemptop mountain. Hike leaders are Tom and Carolyn Sewell. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact HikeLeaderTS@bmtamail.org.
• The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a make-up meeting at 5 p.m at the Chatsworth Library, immediately followed by the regularly-scheduled meeting at 5:30 pm at the same location.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its annual covered dish supper at the Charles Judy Poag Senior Center in Chatsworth. Supper begins at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. The agenda features scholarship presentations, a remembrance program, member awards, honoring newly retired educators and the election and installation of 2023-2025 officers. Members are asked to bring their favorite salad, vegetable or dessert to share.
May 12
• The Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United holds May Friendship Day at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Selvidge St. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to attend. The Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Reba Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• Highland Rivers Behavioral Health hosts Splash into Wellness from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event will feature ice cream, food, raffles, rock painting, bouncy houses and the community center’s splash pad. There will also be education and information on behavioral health, spiritual wellness and youth mental health.
May 13
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society hosts Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth as a unique way to celebrate those special ladies during Mother’s Day weekend. Tea with Mom features a tasty assortment of refreshments in a beautiful, historic setting. The first seating is at noon with a second seating at 2 p.m. The afternoon will include photo opportunities in the Wright Hotel, which was built in 1909. North Murray High School cosmetology students will assist with hats, hair and makeup as well as serving the tables. There will also be brief lessons on tea party etiquette. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before your seating. Tickets are $20 for mom and a guest with any additional guests $5 each. Tickets can be purchased from the Clerk’s Office at the Murray County Courthouse or Pat’s Antiques on Market Street in downtown Chatsworth. Seating is limited. The deadline is Thursday, May 11. For more information, contact Donna Flood at (706) 695-2932 or Peg Adams at (678) 488-6847. Proceeds help with the continued preservation of the hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
• Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face hosts a work day at the cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. The cemetery holds a work day for mowing and maintaining the grounds on the second Saturday of each month through October. Refreshments will be available when the project is complete. Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones may be sent to Millie Hicks, Treasurer, 774 LaFayette Rd., SW, Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens (706 673-5197 or 706 270-3301) for additional information.
• The free Louder Together: Breaking the Silence music festival returns to Dalton’s Burr Performing Arts Park to benefit the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the music will start around 5 p.m. Among the musical acts are Neon Moon: The Ultimate ‘90s Country Band, Connor McCutcheon, the Sean Christian Band, Easton Chambers and DJ Tirere Spot. There will be food and children’s activities. Those who attend will also have an opportunity to learn about the Crisis Center and the work it does.
May 15
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers an Introduction to Family History: ¡Nosotros Somos Dalton! Community Archive program at 4 p.m. This program will be presented by Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia. A Spanish translator will be present. Learn tips and techniques for collecting, organizing and preserving your family’s records and how to take your place in Dalton’s history as a part of the Bandy Heritage Center’s ¡Nosotros Somos Dalton! Latinx community archives. Kits will be provided while supplies last.
May 17
May 18
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Dalton library.
• An open house is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the new podcasting lab at the Mack Gaston Community Center. Visitors will be able to tour the facility as well as learn how to use the equipment to create their programs and share them with the world. The podcasting facility must be reserved in advance by contacting the community center.
May 18-28
• The North Georgia Fair has its annual Spring Carnival at the North Georgia Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.northgafair.com.
May 19
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a 5-mile moderate to easy hike on the Amadahy Trail. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). The trail is along the shore of Carters Lake. Lunch at the marine campground. The hike leader is Ken Cissna. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a workshop titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $40. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students are given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
• Donna Flood, Murray County clerk of Superior Court, and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority present free notary training from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required for this class to be conducted via Zoom. Seating is limited. When you complete the training you will receive a certificate of completion by email. You can go here to register: https://gsccca-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdemsqDojGdTbtN8DgAEgzRlykZkk_6Ib. If you have questions, contact the Murray County Clerk’s Office at (706) 695-2932.
• The annual Golden Gaiter Walk co-sponsored by the Whitfield County Senior Center and the Bradley Wellness Center is held at the Heritage Point Park Rotary Pavilion to celebrate and honor older Americans in the area. May is “Older Americans Month.” Check-in starts at 4 p.m. with the walk at 5. The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 112 in Dalton opens the event. Names of deceased veterans will be registered at the walk. Those names will be read aloud during the “Memorial Day Moment.” Pre-registration, which is needed for the shirt size and supper, is required. Vendors have been invited to participate as sponsors. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
May 20
• The Dalton Civitan Club has its third annual music festival in the Burr Performing Arts Park. The headline act will be Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki of the worldbeat rock band Rusted Root. Also performing will be Chattanooga singer-songwriter Ariel Omarzu; country artist Haley Mae Campbell, who has more than 20 million streams on Spotify and whose 2021 single “Never Been in Love” debuted at No. 1 on both the All Genre and Country iTunes charts; trap/reggaeton artist Kelvin; Southern/indie rock band The Weeks; and Dalton natives Toothpick & Beanpole (J.T. Finley and Michael Moss). Gates open at 4 p.m., and Uprooted is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through https://tinyurl.com/tbd7xn82. Kids under 10 will be admitted free if they are accompanied by an adult with a wristband. Please limit two children per ticketed adult. All proceeds will go to the Dalton Civitan Club’s local charitable efforts.
May 22
• The Benton MacKaye Trail (BMT) Association sponsors a moderate to strenuous 8.2-mile hike on the BMT Bushy Head to McKenny Gap and return. The hike leader is Steve Dennison. The current social distancing and health rules are used. For more information, contact hikeleaderSD@bmtamail.org.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers a workshop at 5 p.m. called Detecting the Signs 101. This course has an instructional focus on identifying the signs of domestic violence. It also provides measures to take to prevent domestic violence. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center will present the course. There will be a Spanish translator present.
• Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott delivers the annual State of the Schools address at 6 p.m. in City Hall. For those who cannot attend, the school system will livestream the event on its website (www.daltonpublicschools.com) and on Facebook.
May 23
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a make-up meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Library, immediately followed by the regularly-scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the same location.
May 24
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
May 25
• Jennifer DesRochers is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. for a program for kids called Little Sprouts. This program is geared toward kids in prekindergarten through the fifth grade. They will be exploring vegetables, learning how seeds grow and finding out how insects help plants.
May 26
May 31
June 2
June 5
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
June 6
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Maintaining Shrubs and Hedges.” Please register in advance by the Monday, June 5, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
June 7
June 9
June 14
June 16
June 21
June 23
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
June 28
June 30
July 3
July 5
July 7
July 10
July 12
July 14
July 17
• The Murray County High School Alumni Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth.
July 19
July 21
July 24
July 26
July 28
Aug. 2
Aug. 4
Aug. 7
Aug. 9
Aug. 11
Aug. 16
Aug. 18
Aug. 21
Aug. 23
Aug. 25
Aug. 28
Aug. 30
Sept. 1
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Sept. 8
Sept. 11
Sept. 13
Sept. 15
Sept. 18
Sept. 20
Sept. 22
Sept. 25
Sept. 27
Sept. 29
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
Oct. 2
Oct. 4
Oct. 6
Oct. 11
Oct. 13
Oct. 16
Oct. 18
Oct. 20
Oct. 23
Oct. 25
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
Nov. 1
Nov. 3
Nov. 6
Nov. 8
Nov. 10
Nov. 15
Nov. 17
Nov. 20
Nov. 22
Nov. 24
Nov. 27
Nov. 29
Dec. 1
Dec. 4
Dec. 6
Dec. 8
Dec. 13
Dec. 15
Dec. 18
Dec. 20
Dec. 22
Dec. 27
Dec. 29
Jan. 8
