Today
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
• The Varnell Mayor and Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon.
Thursday
• The Georgia State Retirees Association has its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin, 501 Legion Drive. The speaker is LeeAnn Sturtz from Association Member Benefits Advisors. She will provide information regarding supplemental benefits available to GSRA members.
• The Murray County sole commissioner’s office hosts its second stakeholder meeting for the Murray County comprehensive plan at 6 p.m. in the media room of the Murray County Veterans Memorial Park, 651 Hyden Tyler Road.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton invites the public to the Collaborative Film Premiere composed by artist Juno at 7 p.m. The project covers the Conasauga River in Whitfield County and those who care for it. After the short film there will be a panel of experts to discuss the importance of the river and answer questions. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Saturday
• Hamilton Medical Center offers its next Take it to Heart program at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems. The program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in and has at least two of the following risk factors: family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight. A physician’s order for the cardiac scoring is required. Have your physician send the order to the Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 20 in order to receive a free CT scan. Fasting for lab assessment is required. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, indicate when registering. To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6114. Space is limited. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare facilities will be followed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
• The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department hosts its first pickleball doubles tournament, the Red Carpet Indoor Rally, at the Dalton Convention Center. The games will be played in the exhibition arena at the center. The courts will be set up on the concrete arena floor and games will be played using special balls that are designed for that type of surface. It is a doubles tournament for men’s and women’s teams.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains hosts its annual “Big Night Out” casino fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Weaving Room at The Mill, 825 Chattanooga Ave. Tickets are $150 or $250 per couple, which includes $1,000 in chips per person and an open bar. Enjoy blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and a silent auction with professional dealers and unlimited chip rebuys. Prizes are awarded to the top three players. Cocktail attire is requested. The event is for those 21 and older. For tickets, go to bbbsngm.org.
Monday
• Hamilton Medical Center provides free heart health assessments from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murray County Senior Center at 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway in Chatsworth. If you need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the board of commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Feb. 28
• The Westwood School school council meets at 1:30 p.m.
March 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
March 3
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts a Gallery Opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its 60th Annual Student Arts Expo. March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild and the Expo is a big part of the celebration. All public, private and homeschool pre-k-12 students in Whitfield and Murray counties and Dalton are invited to exhibit their art. The Expo includes Art Together collaborative classroom projects submitted by pre-k-12 classes. The Guild will also award the Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts to a local high school senior. The recipient and runners-up will have their work exhibited. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 4
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail for workdays on this date, April 1 and April 21. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk. Gloves and tools are provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 7
• The Murray County Extension Office hosts an educational class on “Home Vegetable Gardens” with special guest Bob Westerfield, University of Georgia Extension horticulturalist. Please register in advance by the Monday, March 6, to ensure there are enough handouts. Call Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or email bljack@uga.edu to register.
March 8
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
March 11
• Author Jan W. Brown holds a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cleary’s Sit & Sleep, 215 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. His latest novel is “The Legend of Fort Mountain.” Scott Khun, a Chatsworth photographer who shot the photo for the cover of the book, will be there as well. He will have signed copies of his photos on hand.
• The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention convenes at 10 a.m. at 416 S. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
March 14
• The Dalton-Whitfield unit of the Church Women United has a planning meeting at Mack C. Gaston Community Center at 11 a.m. to revitalize the organization’s core values.faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice.
March 17, April 21, May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students will practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play will be emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students will be given Monthly Challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students will provide their own materials. The workshops will be offered on March 17, April 21 and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 22
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts Bonus Bingo with sponsor Jennifer Dixon at 10:30 a.m. If you need more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
March 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
