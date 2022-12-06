Today
• Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan has a public meeting at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the Murray County Annex. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts the Rome Flute Ensemble’s annual Christmas performance led by Lisa Elders of Dalton at 11 a.m. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Friday-Saturday
• Candlelight Tours are at the Chief Vann House. Visitors will tour the lovingly decorated house by candlelight while listening to live music, sponsored by the Friends of the Chief Vann House. The tours are Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Arrive by 8 p.m. to fully enjoy the holiday experience. Candlelight Tours admission is $7. The Chief Vann House is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-17
• The Dalton Little Theatre (DLT) presents “DLT’s Twisted Shorts: The Slings and Arrows of Holiday Cheer.” Seventeen actors make up the production for which tickets are available at daltonlittletheatre.com. Performance times are Friday, Saturday and Dec. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18
• For 30 years “The Nutcracker” ballet has been a tradition during the holiday season for the Northwest Georgia region. “Nutcracker 2022,” presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for eight performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Tickets are $20 and are on sale to the public at 411 North Park Drive in Dalton. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Saturday
• Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail. A workday is this date and begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. Volunteers will meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college’s athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools will be provided. The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site. For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
• Murray County High School Fine Arts is proud to present our first ever holiday bazaar at 8 a.m. There is a $3 per person entry fee. Come out for food, crafts, holiday gifts, and more. Table spots are $40 a piece. All money raised will go to benefit the art, chorus, and drama programs at the high school. Please email ashli.solinger@murray.k12.ga.us or catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us for more information, to register your booth or to make payments.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on Whitfield County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
Dec. 13
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center Christmas Celebration program opens with dance performances by the Trailblazers Line Dancers and the MAR-SEL Tap Dancers at 10:30 a.m. Throughout the morning you can have your picture taken with Santa Claus. Special guest Kristin Estermyer from Willowbrook Hospice will set up her North Pole hot chocolate stand. Christmas dinner is served at 11:30 a.m. Dine-in is $5 and carryout is $7. Please call well in advance to reserve your Christmas lunch. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• Murray County High School presents its first ever piano recital with music for the season at 7 p.m. The event is free and will take place in the high school auditorium.
Dec. 14
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
• The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
• The Creative Arts Guild holds a kids culinary class from 5 to 7 p.m. The class is for ages 7 to 10. Cost is $60. “Chip, chip hooray” for the holidays! Students will learn techniques to ice and decorate pre-baked cookies. Each student will leave with decorated cookies, recipes to try at home and treats made in class. For more information visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
