Saturday
• The Murray County High School Class of 1973 holds its 50-year reunion at the Grandview at Fort Mountain in Chatsworth. A sit-down meal, program and entertainment are included, along with several special guests (former teachers/coaches/administrators). Reservations, along with your contact information, should be submitted by Aug. 12. Cost for the evening is $35 per person and can be submitted via post/mail to MCHS Class of 1973, 1308 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, or may be sent via Venmo to @Vickie-Sales-1. For more information, call (706) 517-0047 and leave a message.
• The 10th annual Kennedy Carter Dinner is at 6 p.m. at the Dalton Elks Lodge, bringing together Democrats from North Georgia, state party leadership and candidates for lively conversation and fellowship. The event is hosted by the Whitfield County Democratic Committee. Featured speakers will be candidates who have filed to run for Congress from the 14th District; Matthew Wilson, first vice chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia; and keynote speaker Scout Smith, vice chair of candidate recruitment for the Democratic Party of Georgia. There will be individual tickets, as well as Friend, Champion and Defender table sponsorship levels. Tickets may be purchased at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/kc2023dinner or by calling (706) 264-2789. Those planning to attend are asked to respond as soon as possible. Proceeds will fund the committee’s 2024 election cycle activities.
• The Oyster Pub and Grill hosts its second annual adult “prom” at 8 p.m. This year the money raised will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.
Monday
• The Benton Mackaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate to strenuous 7.3-mile hike on the BMT Dyer Gap to Flat Top Mountain and a return Dyer Gap to South Fork Trail briefly for upper and lower Shadow Falls, then to the Pinhoti Trail intersection. Hike leader: Steve Dennison. For more information, contact hikeleaderSD@bmtamail.org.
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has a book talk and signing event with author Janisse Ray at 5 p.m. Ray wrote “The Woods of Fannin County,” a book based on a true story set in Georgia. The Dalton State College Roberts Library is a partner for the event, which is free and open to the public.
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Tuesday
• AdventHealth Murray hosts a diabetes education class from 9 a.m. to noon in the AdventHealth Murray conference room. Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. For more information or to RSVP, call (706) 602-7800, ext. 2310.
• Westwood School has a school council meeting at 1:30 p.m.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds its popular Painting Class at 2 p.m. This class is held in a single afternoon. The fee is $10 which includes supplies. Instructor Peggy Wright creates a relaxing and fun atmosphere. The class is designed for all levels, from beginners through advanced. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700 to sign up as this class fills up fast.
Wednesday
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Thursday
• The Whitfield County Senior Center closes out summer activities by celebrating Labor Day a little early with two luau programs. The End of Summer luau morning event with door prizes, free photos, refreshments, hula dance lesson and contest, special line dance performance by the Wranglers and more is at 10:30. The fun will continue at 6 p.m. with the End of Summer Hawaiian Dinner & Dance. The cost is $7. Dinner will start at 6:30. There will be a brief skit performed by the staff during dinner. Dancing will follow dinner. Music will be provided by Senior Center staff. Song requests are welcome. There will be free photos and hors d’oeuvres. The deadline to sign up for the night event is Aug. 24. Call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
• City Park School has a school council meeting at 11:30 a.m.
Friday
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 3
• Country music artist Corey Smith performs at Dalton’s Burr Performing Arts Park. The concert is the first of what is planned to be a series by Dalton-based Indie South Entertainment. Lakemont, Georgia, native Jeb Gipson will open the concert at 6:30 p.m. Nashville, Tennessee-based Haley Mae Campbell will take the stage at 7:30 and Smith will perform at 8:30. Food from vendors as well as beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $30, and VIP tickets, which include a T-shirt, VIP seating and vouchers for food and drink, are $100. Children under 10 will be admitted free. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the Indie South Entertainment website, www.indiesouth.live.
Sept. 5
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has Storytime at 4 p.m. Two or three stories are read with a craft or activity following. This week’s theme is fall. Prekindergarten to fifth grade but all ages welcome.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 7
• The Dalton Academy has a school council meeting at 3 p.m.
• DIY at the Library: Marbled Mugs is at 4:30 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Give a coffee mug a marbled effect with nail polish. All supplies provided. Ages 18-plus.
Sept. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 9
• A Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Hammontree family, which has several members in Whitfield County, will hold a family reunion from noon to 5 p.m. at Madison Avenue Baptist Church at 1918 Madison Avenue in Maryville, Tennessee. Bring a covered dish and an appetite. Drinks, plates, utensils, napkins and cups will be provided. For more information, call Jim Hammontree at (865) 898-7506.
Sept. 11
• Kids Library Lab: 8-Bit Art IRL is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Fuse beads were such a hit during the summer that the library brought them back. Freehand a design or use a template. First- through fifth-graders.
• Bird Nerd: Nature Journaling is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Become a better observer of the world around you as you slow down and record your experiences. Bring a journal and a pencil or pen. Presented by Jennifer DesRochers with the Northwest Georgia Nature Club. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Sept. 12
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile hike to The Narrows of the Hiwassee River on a remote section of the BMT. See the flowers, magnificent river potholes and other unusual rock formations. Leaders: Clare and Ed Sullivan. For more information, contact hikeleaderCS2@bmtamail.org.
• The United Way of Northwest Georgia invites the public to its Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Kevin Wright, his Campaign Cabinet and the United Way Board will announce the 2023 campaign goal, followed by the CEO Trike Race. Doc Martens Flannel Review will perform during dinner in the park. Dinner tickets are $10 and sold at the event or in advance at www.ourunitedway.org.
Sept. 13
• Highland Rivers Behavioral Health hosts a community symposium on veteran suicide prevention at the Chattahoochee Technical College North Metro campus, 5198 Ross Road in Acworth. Titled “It Takes a Village to Combat Veteran Suicide,” the symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to veterans and their family members, veteran-serving organizations, behavioral health providers and community members who want to learn more about suicide prevention and resources for supporting veterans in the community. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided. Highland Rivers is requesting participants register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/it-takes-a-village-to-combat-veteran-suicide-tickets-699128471077?aff=ebdssbeac. Those interested in attending may also RSVP to Helen Searcy, Highland Rivers’ veterans public outreach coordinator, at helensearcy@highlandrivers.org.
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 14
• The Whitfield County Senior Center hosts flu shots with the Whitfield County Health Department from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program is available to the public. Remember to bring your Medicare card or other insurance with you. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Education Foundation. A representative from Association Member Benefits Advisors will also be present. All retired educators are invited. Dues are $10 per year and may be paid at the September meeting.
• Roan School has a school council meeting at 3 p.m.
Sept. 15
• The Benton MacKaye Trail Association sponsors a moderate 5-mile “Gahuti Lite: Five Intersecting Trails Loop” at Fort Mountain State Park. This is a dog-friendly hike (adult humans may bring a leashed dog). Highlights include cascading creeks, a long distance view and a lakeside walk. Ends with a moderate uphill walk. Hike leader is Ken Cissna. For more information, contact hikeleaderKC@bmtamail.org.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series is at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is free, open to the public and family friendly. The act is The Whole Fam Damily, a Dalton-based band. This concert starts at 5 p.m.
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. holds its 60th annual Festival Preview Party and Taste of Dalton at 7 p.m. The event kicks off Festival weekend with live music, cold drinks, artwork and food. Enjoy delicious samples from some of your favorite local restaurants and be one of the first to view (and purchase from) the Indoor Patron Exhibit. You will also decide the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award, be sure to grab a purple dot and put your dot next to your favorite piece. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale in late summer. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 16-17
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton holds its annual Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. This event includes an indoor patron exhibit, an outdoor artist market, live performances, children’s hill and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture garden. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Sept. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• Budgeting 101 is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement. Presentation by Georgia United Credit Union. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Sept. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 21
• A Beginner ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) Course is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 3 p.m. Interested in becoming a student of the English language? Practice and learn with Dalton State College Professor Brian Hibbs with a beginner-level English course. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Sept. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Hammond Creek Middle School has a school council meeting at 11:30 a.m.
• Blue Ridge School has a school council meeting at 1 p.m.
Sept. 25
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Sept. 26
• TnT: Sketch and Snack: Autumn Edition is at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Teens and tweens are invited to join the library for an afternoon of artistic exploration and tasty treats. Unleash your imagination and capture the essence of autumn on paper while connecting with fellow young artists. All supplies are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own materials. Sixth- through 12th-graders.
Sept. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Sept. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Sept. 30
• The Northwest Georgia Breastfeeding Coalition sponsors an Express Your Superpower 5k/10k/1-Mile Run/Walk. The funds raised are used to support breastfeeding education in all of Georgia. The event is at 8 a.m. in Canton. For more information, visit https://nwgabfcoalition.com/express-your-superpower-5k/.
• Sassy’s Hope, which works with local cancer patients in surrounding counties to provide gas cards, snacks while in chemotherapy and other items that may be required, holds a fundraiser called Rally for Hope to honor and remember those fighting and those gone too soon. The event is at Chatsworth City Park from 1 to 6 p.m. and there will be music, food, vendors, performances and fun for all ages, organizers say.
Oct. 2
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 4
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 6
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 11
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 12
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and feature Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield Education Foundation. Some information on the State Health Benefit Plan will be shared also. All retired educators are invited.
Oct. 13
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 16
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Oct. 18
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 19-29
• The North Georgia Fair has its 75th Annual Fall Fair at 500 Legion Drive in Dalton. There will be family fun, stage entertainment, thrilling rides, Sea Lion Splash, Tiger Encounter, All American Racing Pigs, Human Cannonball Smith and the Mike Frisbee Magical Adventure. Visit www.northgafair.com or call (706) 278-1712 for more information.
Oct. 20
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Oct. 23
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Oct. 25
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Oct. 27
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute hosts the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference at the Dalton Convention Center. Registration is open by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/autism. The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 1
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 3
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 8
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 9
• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association holds its monthly meeting at noon at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. The program begins at 12:45 p.m. and will feature local legislators. Mike Zarem with the Teacher Retirement System will also attend and share updates. All retired educators are invited.
Nov. 10
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 10-11
• The Annual Harvest Arts and Crafts Show is free and open to the public and is at the Mack Gaston Community Center. It is cosponsored by the Whitfield County Senior Center and Whitfield County government. The purpose is to showcase the artistic and creative craftsmanship of those ages 50 and over.
Nov. 15
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 17
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Nov. 22
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Nov. 24
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Nov. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Nov. 29
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 1
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 4
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 6
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 8
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 13
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 15
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 18
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Dec. 20
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 22
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Dec. 27
• The Emery Center, an African-American heritage and cultural center, is open for tours at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tours can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. The center is at 110 W. Emery St. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations.
Dec. 29
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
Jan. 8
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.