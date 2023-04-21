Today & Saturday
• Dalton State College Theatre presents “The Rainmaker,” a romantic comedy by N. Richard Nash on campus in the Goodroe Auditorium today and Saturday at 7:30 nightly. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/48s7fypx.
Today
• The historic Blunt House is open for tours every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by request other days. The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
• Grace Medical Outreach Ministry presents GraceFest, an evening of music and worship, featuring four Christian music groups: Chris McDaniel and Collective Worship; the Ruth Brown Choir from New Hope Baptist Church; and the worship teams from Fellowship Bible Church and Grace Presbyterian Church. The concert is at Stage 123, 123 W. Gordon St. in downtown Dalton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7. Admission is free and includes dinner from Buckin’ Burrito. The event benefits Grace Medical Outreach, a charity that provides free house call medical care for homebound and indigent patients. To register for the event and dinner, call (706) 237-3506 or visit gracemedicaloutreach.org/events.
Today & May 19
• The Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton hosts workshops titled “Expressive Painting in Acrylics (Intermediate and Advanced)” led by Bradley Wilson. The cost is $40 per workshop. In this course, students practice the methods of expressive acrylic painting while exploring a variety of subject matter and receiving instructor feedback on their work. This class is especially geared toward those with some acrylic painting experience (sorry, not suitable for beginners). Approaching painting as play is emphasized while focusing on solid technique and other important skills. Students re given monthly challenges for painting projects to work on at home and bring in for critique. Students provide their own materials. The workshops are offered today and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You need to register for each workshop separately. For more information about this free event, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Saturday
• The United We Stand Avenue of Flags holds a workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in preparation for Memorial Day. Please meet in the Hamilton Street parking deck ground floor. Please wear work clothes and bring gloves.
• Volunteers gather at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags for a cleanup event on Earth Day at the Hamilton House sponsored by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Organizers
