Wednesday
• The Roan School school council meets at 3 p.m. in the media center.
Thursday
• The City Park School school council meets at 11:30 a.m. in the conference room.
• The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Hospital Cherokee board room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd. in Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For more information or directions, call (706) 270-5000.
Friday
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts an Exhibition Reception and Celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is an introduction to the field of Arts in Health, featuring patient arts experiences. It is presented in partnership with the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton Health Care System and sponsored by the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program at Hamilton Medical Center. Also included will be Artists at Work. Artist Juno will show work inspired by her time at the Conasauga River. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Saturday
• The Friends of the Library book sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Sunday
• Six historic buildings in Whitfield and Murray counties offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is participating in the statewide event sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society. The buildings are the Blunt House in Dalton, the Chatsworth Depot, the Hamilton House in Dalton, the Huff House in Dalton, the old Spring Place Methodist Church and the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Members of the historical society will give tours of the properties.
Monday
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Feb. 7
• The Dalton High School school council meets at 8 a.m. in the media center.
• Anna Shaw Children’s Institute holds its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, a pediatric psychologist, gives a presentation on “Tips for Covering Difficult and Sensitive Topics with your Children.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live-streaming information.
For more information, call (706) 226-8900.
• The Dalton Junior High School school council meets from 1 to 2 p.m.
• The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitfield County Courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St.) in the Board of Commissioners meeting room. The meeting is open to the public.
Feb. 8
• The Creative Arts Guild hosts an adult Culinary Arts class from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us to master the art of French cooking in this special Valentine’s class. French wine will be included in cost of class. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $80. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168. The Guild is at 520 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 9
• The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
Feb. 10
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts “Heartstrings, A Valentine’s Dinner with Live Music” from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy appetizers and a seated dinner prepared by the Guild’s culinary arts instructor, Chef Courtney Coffey. Classical guitarist Alejandro Olson and string ensemble Somersault String Ensemble will provide a backdrop of live music for the evening. Tickets are $75 per person, $150 per couple. Tickets include dinner, live music and a complementary glass of prosecco. A cash bar is available serving beer and wine. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
Feb. 11
• The Whitfield County Republican Party convenes precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Whitfield County Republican Party Convention at 10 a.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Whitfield County Republican Party Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
Feb. 12
• The Whitfield Remembrance Project and the Emery Center are sponsoring an exciting and informative event for Black History Month. Join Dalton legends and resident historians Curtis Rivers Jr. and Henry Parks on a Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. They will share African American history and experiences of the four Black villages of Dalton. These four beloved villages now only exist in memories and stories. The bus tour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Prior to the bus tour, the Emery Center will be open for tours starting at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free for both tours, however, donations are welcome. Registration is required for the Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. To sign up, call or text (423) 605-1674. You may also sign up by emailing silvav@myndhs365.com.
Feb. 14
• The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Feb. 16
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
• The Murray County High School Talent Show is in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 admission at the door. All proceeds will go to support the chorus program. To audition for the show, please email Mrs. Sikes at catherine.sikes@murray.k12.ga.us. Auditions will be on Feb. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to all Murray County High School students and faculty. All talents are welcome, but must be school appropriate. The act is responsible for all equipment.
Feb. 18
• A full-day winter genealogy workshop is at the Crown Gardens & Archives. Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. A Brick Walls workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall. Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sack lunches are available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch. The classes at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $45 for one day, or $75 for the two workshops (the first was Jan. 14). Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
Feb. 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Feb. 21
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
Feb. 22
• The Park Creek School school council meets at noon.
Feb. 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
Feb. 28
• The Westwood School school council meets at 1:30 p.m.
March 6
• The Whitfield County Board of Education has a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Road N.E. The meetings are open to the public.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 8
• The Creative Arts Guild (520 W. Waugh St.) hosts a Kids Culinary Class titled “3.14 Day” from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is for ages 9 to 13. Cost is $60. Help celebrate “Pi” day! Students will make an assortment of pies — fruit pies, double-crusted pies, lattice work pies and savory sensational pies. So many “Pis” to pick from. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org, the Guild’s Facebook page or call (706) 278-0168.
March 9
• Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) holds it monthly meeting at Edna’s restaurant in Chatsworth. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at 1:15. The program features Murray County Schools and Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors. All local educators are invited.
March 11
• The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention convenes at 10 a.m. at 416 S. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25, which is to cover the cost of the county convention. For more information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
March 20
• The Dalton Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Management Authority meets at 4 p.m. at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) in Council Chambers.
• The Dalton City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
March 27
• The NAACP Dalton-Whitfield Chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center. The meetings are open to the public. Community support and ideas are welcomed.
